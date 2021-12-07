Alexa
Foreign ministry says Taiwan in close contact with US regarding upcoming democracy summit

Taiwan's US representative and digital minister will showcase nation's democratic achievements

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 16:56
MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou.

MOFA Spokesperson Joanne Ou. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said that Taiwan and the U.S. have been in close contact regarding the agenda of President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy, which is slated to last from Dec. 9-10.

Taiwan envoy to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) and Digital Minister Audrey Tang will attend the conference on behalf of Taiwan. Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Joanne Ou (歐江安) pointed out during a virtual press conference on Tuesday (Dec. 7) that Hsiao and Tang will show the world Taiwan’s brilliant democratic achievements, CNA reported.

Ou said that the two will meet with the leaders and representatives of more than 100 democracies to discuss how to prevent the spread of authoritarianism, fight corruption, and promote human rights.

The spokesperson said that Tang will emphasize Taiwan's commitment to defending democracy during the conference and share how the East Asian nation can improve governance through technology and digital democracy, per CNA.

Ou said that the U.S. has been in close communication with Taiwan about the summit’s specific agenda and is looking forward to seeing Taiwan’s democratic achievements shine during the event.
Taiwan
Joanne Ou
MOFA
Audrey Tang
Hsiao Bi-khim

