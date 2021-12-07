Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Babar has captain's knock for Pakistan in likely drawn test

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 14:57
Babar has captain's knock for Pakistan in likely drawn test

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Captain Babar Azam scored 76 as Pakistan reached 242-4 in its first innings Tuesday on the fourth day of the second and final cricket test against Bangladesh.

Most of the previous three days of play were lost to rain and bad light.

Resuming the day on 188-2, Babar and Azhar Ali put on 123 runs for the third wicket before Azhar top-edged a delivery from fast bowler Ebadot Hossain (1-79) to be out on 56.

Fast bowler Khaled Ahmed (1-40) had Babar dismissed leg-before wicket for his maiden test wicket to bring Bangladesh back into the contest.

Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan then played with caution to combine for a 49-run fourth-wicket stand. At lunch, Rizwan was batting on 26 with Alam 19 not out.

Pakistan won the first test by eight wickets and leads the two-match series 1-0. Earlier, the visitors swept the three-match T20 International series.

___

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-12-07 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor