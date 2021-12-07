South Taiwan recyclers find gas canister amid smoking waste

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a recycling truck in Kaohsiung City suddenly began smoking on Monday night (Dec. 6), workers on the scene found gas canisters to be the culprit of the would-be disaster.

According to the Kaohsiung City Government Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB), the cleaning team had just returned from deployment in the Yancheng District at around 10:25 p.m. The team was about to begin sorting recycled waste when members noticed smoke coming from the truck.

The team immediately unloaded the truck and watered the pile of waste to cool it down. The workers later found gas canisters in the pile while cleaning.

Though the recycling staff was able to quickly put out the smoke and prevent the incident from turning into an actual fire, the EPB said in a press release that gas canisters that are not depleted may cause fire, as sparks may form from items rubbing or tossing during transportation. Once ignited, waste may begin smoldering in recycling trucks or recycling centers and feed on flammable materials, causing damage to machinery and threatening the safety of workers.

The EPB reminded the public to make sure all pressurized gas canisters containing things such as gas, pesticide, paint, or hairspray are completely emptied before being recycled. Citizens should also inform cleaning teams when recycling any hazardous items, including lighters and batteries, in order to prevent any accidents.



Smoke billows from recycled waste as it's dumped from truck. (YouTube, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau video)