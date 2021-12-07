Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

South Taiwan recyclers find gas canister amid smoking waste

After narrowly avoiding disaster, authorities urge public to empty pressurized canisters before recycling

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 15:55
Gas canisters in a pile of smoking recycled waste. (Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)

Gas canisters in a pile of smoking recycled waste. (Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After a recycling truck in Kaohsiung City suddenly began smoking on Monday night (Dec. 6), workers on the scene found gas canisters to be the culprit of the would-be disaster.

According to the Kaohsiung City Government Environmental Protection Bureau (EPB), the cleaning team had just returned from deployment in the Yancheng District at around 10:25 p.m. The team was about to begin sorting recycled waste when members noticed smoke coming from the truck.

The team immediately unloaded the truck and watered the pile of waste to cool it down. The workers later found gas canisters in the pile while cleaning.

Though the recycling staff was able to quickly put out the smoke and prevent the incident from turning into an actual fire, the EPB said in a press release that gas canisters that are not depleted may cause fire, as sparks may form from items rubbing or tossing during transportation. Once ignited, waste may begin smoldering in recycling trucks or recycling centers and feed on flammable materials, causing damage to machinery and threatening the safety of workers.

The EPB reminded the public to make sure all pressurized gas canisters containing things such as gas, pesticide, paint, or hairspray are completely emptied before being recycled. Citizens should also inform cleaning teams when recycling any hazardous items, including lighters and batteries, in order to prevent any accidents.


Smoke billows from recycled waste as it's dumped from truck. (YouTube, Kaohsiung City Government Environment Protection Bureau video)
gas canister
recycling
Kaohsiung City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese businesses flourish from demand for laptops from recycled materials
Taiwanese businesses flourish from demand for laptops from recycled materials
2021/10/21 10:53
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
Taiwan premier to donate 1 month's salary to Kaohsiung following tragic fire
2021/10/15 16:31
Business Today rallies business partners for beach cleaning campaign in Taiwan
Business Today rallies business partners for beach cleaning campaign in Taiwan
2021/10/01 15:18
South Taiwan city to build more social housing amid TSMC rumors
South Taiwan city to build more social housing amid TSMC rumors
2021/09/30 13:59
Kaohsiung MRT receives bomb threat before Taiwan president’s visit
Kaohsiung MRT receives bomb threat before Taiwan president’s visit
2021/09/27 10:40

Updated : 2021-12-07 16:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
5 COVID-positive migrant workers spark fears of outbreak in central Taiwan
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor