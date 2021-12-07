N95 Mask Market 2021, Revenue and Size Analysis by Regions, Global Share, Industry Growth Statistics, Gross Margins, Top Players with Strategies, Forecast Research Report 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on N95 mask market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global N95 mask market size was US$ 831.0 million in 2020. The global N95 mask market is forecast to reach US$ 2357 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.The N95 mask is an effective mask that saves people from infections and airborne diseases. The mask covers the nose and the mouth to prevent virus or disease transmission.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. N95 mask market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Factors Influencing

Growing government regulations mandating the use of masks at public places are forecast to fuel the market growth.

Increasing awareness regarding self-protection from respiratory infections and air-borne diseases is the major driver fueling the market growth.

The growing prevalence of infections and viral diseases would accelerate the growth of the global N95 mask market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing cases of respiratory diseases because of pollution may lead to the growth of the global N95 mask industry.

The spread of COVID-19 infection has created various opportunities for the market players. It is further forecast to increase during the analysis period.

The growing population, especially the geriatric population, would propel the growth of the global N95 mask market.

The time taking manufacturing process of the N95 mask may slow down the market growth in the future.

Geographic Analysis

North America leads with the maximum share in the global N95 mask market. The market is forecast to further increase in the coming years by the U.S. being the second-highest contributor to the market growth. It is due to the presence of various prominent players that would contribute to the revenue growth of the regional N95 mask market. The global N95 mask market would grow considerably in the Asia Pacific region. China is witnessed as the largest producer of the N95 masks. Moreover, as the governments have mandated the use of masks in economies like China and India, the demand for the N95 masks would escalate in the coming years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The global N95 mask market witnessed a sudden upsurge in the demand for masks. People all over the world placed orders for masks to save themselves from the deadly virus. Moreover, government restrictions also mandated the use of masks and sanitizers. As a result, it became essential for the population to adopt such safety measures. Moreover, the demand also increased due to travel policies. Airports all around the world began offering safety kits to travelers. Thus, it has created favorable opportunities for the market players in the industry.

Competitors in The Market

3M Company

Prestige Ameritech.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

KOWA.

Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Company.

Louis M. Gerson Company.

Cambridge Mask Co.

Ambu A/S.

Becton.

Dickinson and Company

Alpha Pro Tech.

Moldex-Metric, Inc.

Teleflex Incorporated

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Global N95 Mask Market, by Product Type

Mask with Exhalation Valve

Mask without Exhalation Valve

Global N95 Mask Market, by Application

Industrial Use

Daily Use

Global N95 Mask Market, by End-user

Hospitals / Clinics

Drug Stores

Online Stores

Global N95 Mask Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

