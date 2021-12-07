Dental 3D Printing Market Size 2021, Share Estimation, Trend Analysis, Industry Growth Rate, Company Profiles with Strategies, Global Sales and Revenues, Future Demands, Production-Scenario and Supply Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Dental 3D Printing Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global dental 3D printing market size was US$ 1.8 billion in 2020. The global dental 3D printing market is forecast to reach a valuation of US$ 11.5 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Dental 3D Printing Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Dental 3D printing systems, together with oral scanning, and CAD/CAM designs, help create stone models, bridges, crowns, and orthodontic appliances.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of dental diseases is the primary factor that would create profitable opportunities for market growth.

The growing demand for dental 3D printing services from healthcare bodies, including clinics and hospitals, would create favorable growth opportunities for the market in the future. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 60%-90% of schoolchildren around the world are suffering from dental cavities.

The geriatric population is more prone to get affected by dental disease. Thus, the growing geriatric population would drive the growth in the adoption of CAD/CAM technology.

Growing healthcare spending in emerging countries may facilitate the opportunities for the market players thriving in the global dental 3D printing market. Apart from that, technological advancement would be another factor fueling the market growth. In 2018, 3D Systems launched DMP Flex 100 and DMP Dental 100 3D printers.

Growing investments in the planning centers would fuel the market growth. These centers use 3D printing technology to guide dentists regarding patients’ treatments. Thus, it is forecast to lead the growth of dental 3D printed technologies.

The stringent regulatory standards may slow down the market growth during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America holds the leading share in the global dental 3D printing market. The growing number of dental diseases would exceed the chances of regional growth. Moreover, increasing oral care expenditure, technological advancements, together with the rising demand for cosmetic surgery, would fuel the growth of the North American market for dental 3D printing.

Asia-Pacific region would witness rapid growth in the global dental 3D printing market because of the rapidly growing aging population. Apart from that, the increasing cases of dental diseases may fuel the growth of the global dental 3D printing market in the coming years. Moreover, increasing marketing and advertising leading to awareness regarding cosmetic surgeries may propel market growth. The demand for braces, clear aligners, and other dental products is forecast to increase in the coming years. As a result, it would fuel the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

3D printers helped in developing COVID-19 products, including PPE and testing supplies. However, people avoided visiting dentists and hospitals as it demanded direct contact. The terror of infection declined the demand for dental 3D printing technologies.

Disruptions in the supply chain, together with import-export restrictions, hampered the market growth during the pandemic period. However, the market is forecast to grow during the analysis period because of growing health concerns.

Competitors in the Market

Stratasys, Ltd.

Renishaw plc

Carbon, Inc.

3D Systems

Formlabs

Concept Laser GmbH

EnvisionTEC

SLM Solutions Group

DWS Systems

Prodways Group

EOS GmbH

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Product & Service

Services

Materials

Plastics

Metals

Other Materials

Equipment

Dental 3D Printers

Dental 3D Scanners

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Technology

Vat Photopolymerization

Stereolithography

Digital Light Processing

Fused Deposition Modeling

Selective Laser Sintering

PolyJet Printing

Dental 3D Printing Market, By Application

Prosthodontics

Orthodontics

Implantology

Dental 3D Printing Market, By End User

Dental Laboratories

Dental Hospitals & Clinics

Dental Academic & Research Institutes

Dental 3D Printing Market, by Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

