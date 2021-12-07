Home Healthcare Market 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Home Healthcare Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global home healthcare market size was US$ 181.5 billion in 2020. The global home healthcare market is forecast to reach the valuation of US$ 410 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 8.7% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for home healthcare facilities suddenly grew during the COVID-19 pandemic period. As hospitals were full of patients and people were struggling to get beds, various patients adopted the home healthcare system to take care of the health ailments. Moreover, the terror of infection prohibited people from visiting hospitals. As a result, it fueled the demand for home healthcare.

COVID-19 pandemic fueled the demand for blood glucose monitors, pulse oximeters, blood pressure monitors, and temperature monitors. Thus, the market witnessed a sudden rise in revenue generation.

Due to the cost-efficiency of home healthcare, consumers adoption increased. The COVID-19 epidemic emerged as an opportunity for home healthcare providers. As a result of that, people have become more aware of the advantages it provides. Due to comfort, independence, and social distancing offered by home healthcare systems, the market would observe lucrative opportunities in the future.

Factor Influencing

The requirement for quality and consistent healthcare facilities would create beneficial opportunities for the market players in the home healthcare industry.

The growing investments in the healthcare sector would create significant possibilities for market growth.

Growing R&D activities and advancements in smart monitoring solutions along with the emergence of tele-ICU would be other factors propelling the market growth.

The increasing prevalence of disease, combined with the rising geriatric population, would accelerate the growth of the global home healthcare market.

The lack of skilled home care practitioners and service facilities may slow down the growth of the global home healthcare market in the coming years.

Geographic Analysis

North America held the largest home healthcare market share because of the existence of efficient medical infrastructure and growing awareness among the population. Apart from that, rapidly growing investment in R&D activities would create significant opportunities for the market players. North America is home to various large-scale and small-scale healthcare service providers. Thus, it would propel the region’s contribution.

Europe holds the second-largest share in the global home healthcare market. The growing CAGR of the region is attributed to the growing geriatric population and increasing government initiatives.

The Asia Pacific region is forecast to witness notable growth in the global home healthcare market. The reasons are the rising geriatric population and growing awareness regarding benefits of the home healthcare. Apart from that, increasing healthcare investments in emerging economies, such as China and India, would be another reason for the regional growth.

Competitors in the Market

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Amedisys

Kindred at Home

LHC Group Inc.

A&D Company Limited

BAYADA Home Health Care

Abbott

OMRON Corporation

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Testing, Screening, & Monitoring Products

Blood Glucose Monitors

Blood Pressure Monitors

Pulse Oximeters

Peak Flow Meters

Heart Rate Monitors

Fetal Monitoring Devices

HIV Test Kits

Home Sleep Testing Devices

Coagulation Monitoring Products

Ovulation and Pregnancy Test Kits

Holter and Event Monitors

Cholesterol Monitoring Devices

Colon Cancer Test Kits

Home Hemoglobin A1c Test Kits

Drug and Alcohol Test Kits

ECG/EKG Devices

EEG Devices

Temperature Monitors

Hearing Aids

Activity Monitors & Wristbands

Therapeutic Products

Oxygen Delivery Systems

Nebulizers

Ventilators

Sleep Apnea Therapeutic Devices

Wound Care Products

IV Equipment

Dialysis Equipment

Insulin Delivery Devices

Inhalers

Other Therapeutic Products (ostomy devices, automated external defibrillators (AEDs))

Mobility Care Products

Wheelchairs

Walkers & Rollators

Mobility Scooters

Canes

Crutches

By Service

Skilled Nursing Services

Rehabilitation Therapy Services

Hospice and Palliative Care Services

Unskilled Care Services

Respiratory Therapy Services

Infusion Therapy Services

Pregnancy Care Services

By Indication

Cardiovascular Disorders & Hypertension

Diabetes

Respiratory Diseases

Pregnancy

Mobility Disorders

Hearing Disorders

Cancer

Wound Care

Other Indications (sleep disorders, kidney disorders, neurovascular diseases, and HIV)

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

