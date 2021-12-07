AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market 2021: In-Depth Players Analysis, Industry Trends, Share Estimation, Supply Demand Scenario, Regional Forecast till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market size was US$ 685 million in 2020. The global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market is expected to grow to US$10,745.5 million by 2030 by registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Factors Influencing

The growing prevalence of cardiovascular and congenital heart diseases is driving the market for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions. Moreover, rising government investments to enhance the treatments would further fuel the market growth. The global demand for AI-enabled imaging modalities is predicted to expand quickly in the future years as the number of cancer patients globally rises. The increasing number of cancer-related deaths has frightened caregivers and healthcare officials, driving substantial R&D activities to save the patients.

The growing era of digitization in emerging economies around the world may accelerate the growth of the global AI-enabled Medical Imaging Solution market during the analysis period.

Technologies developments are forecast to create ample opportunities for the market players. The upgrades in the 4G imaging technologies would provide better, effective, and accurate real-time visualization. As a result, it would fuel the adoption of AI-enabled medical imaging solutions.

The commercial landscape for AI-enabled imaging modalities is undergoing significant changes right now. The market is witnessing increasing investment in healthcare infrastructure growth. It would ultimately open up a lot of room for expansion. As a result, demand for AI-enabled medical imaging solutions may increase significantly.

The high cost of the AI-enabled medical imaging solutions may slow down the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Healthcare industrialists around the world have witnessed a significant slowdown in trade activities. As a result of the novel coronavirus outbreak, various industries registered a loss due to the abrupt decline in trade activities. The growth landscape of the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions markets suddenly altered as the focus of the healthcare bodies shifted towards curing COVID-19 infection. However, the market is expected to recover during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Of all the regions, the Asia Pacific region is forecast to hold dominance with the maximum share in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market. The rising R&D expenditure would boost the contribution of the Asia Pacific region to the global market. Moreover, the region is home to many prominent players thriving in the global AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market. As a result, it would boost the growth of the Asia Pacific AI-enabled medical imaging solutions market.

Competitors in the Market

ClaroNAv Inc.

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Agfa-Gevaert Corporation

Philips Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

GE Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Bruker Corporation

Xinapse Systems Ltd.

Esaote Inc.

Aquilab GmbH

Spacelabs Healthcare Inc.

MIM Software Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

Arterys Inc.

Blackford Analysis Limited

Aidoc

Beijing Infervision Technology Co., Ltd.

EnvoyAI

ContextVision AB

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

iCAD, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Product Outlook

Software

Subscription Software License

Perpetual Software License

Fee-Per Case Software License

Hardware

Workflow Outlook

Image Acquisition

Image Analysis

Reporting and Communication

Predictive Analysis and Risk Assessment

Detection

Triage

Diagnosis and Treatment Decision Support

Equipment Maintenance

Therapeutic Application Outlook

General Imaging

Specialty Imaging

Oncology

Neurology

Orthopedics

Cardiology

Respiratory

Others

Deployment Mode Outlook

On-Premise Solutions

Cloud- and Web-Based Solutions

Modality Outlook

Magnetic Resonance (MR)

X-Ray

Imaging Systems

Computed Tomography (CT)

Ultrasound

Mammography

Multimodality Imaging Systems

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

What are the aspects of this report that relate to regional analysis?

The report’s geographical regions include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market trends, including information on usage and consumption at the regional level.

Reports on the market include the growth rates of each region, which includes their countries, over the coming years.

How are the key players in the market assessed?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of leading competitors in the market.

The report includes information about the key vendors in the market.

The report provides a complete overview of each company, including its profile, revenue generation, cost of goods, and products manufactured.

The report presents the facts and figures about market competitors, alongside the viewpoints of leading market players.

A market report includes details on recent market developments, mergers, and acquisitions involving the key players mentioned.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter’s Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

