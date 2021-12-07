Tablet Coatings Market 2021 Industry Demand, Share Evaluation, Prominent Players Strategies, Size, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impacts, Forthcoming Developments, Upcoming Investments and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Tablet Coatings Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global tablet coatings market was US$ 775 million in 2020. The global tablet coatings market is expected to reach US$ 1454 million by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Tablet Coatings Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Coating tablets and pellets are one of the oldest medical operations that involve applying a dry internal layer of coating material to the external layer of a dosage.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The demand for coating tablets significantly rose during the pandemic. Pharmaceutical and biotech businesses and governments around the world have worked endlessly to combat the COVID-19 outbreak. As a result, it increased the production and demand for tablet coating. Routinely used medications like hydroxychloroquine has shown a huge increase in demand for COVID-19 treatment. Because many affluent countries were witnessing a shortage of these medications, the booming demand has contributed to enormous prospects for developers of COVID-19 management drugs.

Top Impacting Factors

The growth of the global tablet coatings market is propelled by growing R&D activities in the industry. Moreover, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry would ultimately surge the growth of the global tablet coatings market.

Tablet coatings market expansion is forecast to rise due to growing pharmaceutical manufacturing in emerging countries. Furthermore, the growing focus on technical improvements and sports nutrition in major market areas presents prospective growth prospects for the tablet coatings market’s leading competitors. The market of nutraceuticals may increase as consumers pay more attention to their nutrition while exercising.

Tablet coatings are made up of cellulosic polymers. The use of cellulose polymer would rise because of its beneficial characteristics, such as protection to wet granulation, strength, and cost-efficiency.

The demand for tablet coating is rising rapidly due to the faster production of tablets. Thus, the growth of the pharmaceutical industry would ultimately raise the demand for tablet coating.

However, stringent government rules may slow down the market growth during the analysis period.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, the Asia Pacific Tablet Coating Market is forecast to rise at a rapid pace, owing to the growing drug production and its outsourcing to specialist contract manufacturing organizations (CMOS). Moreover, rising manufacturing units and favorable government regulations would further enhance the expansion of the market.

In India, Kerry Group’s Taste & Nutrition company division launched a new USD 22 million (EUR 20 million) state-of-the-art facility to serve global and regional customers in the South West Asia region. Thus, such expansion is likely to boost the Asia Pacific contribution to the global tablet coatings market.

Competitor in the Market

Colorcon Inc.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

BASF SE

Evonik Industries AG

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

DuPont De Numeours Inc.

Kerry Group plc

Roquette Freres

Eastman Chemical Company

Air Liquide S.A.

Merck KGaA

Corel Pharma Chem

Biogrund GmbH

Ideal Cures Pvt. Ltd.

Wincoat Colours & Coatings Pvt. Ltd.

Spectrum Chemical Mfg. Corp.

Coating Place, Inc.

Lubrizol Corporation

Aquadry Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

Aries Exim Pvt. Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Polymer

Cellulosic

Vinyl

Acrylic

By Functionality

Delayed-Release

Sustained Release

By Type

Sugar Coated

Film Coated

Enteric Coated

By End-User

Pharmaceutical

Nutraceutical

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

