Tissue Imaging Market 2021 Size, Share, CAGR, Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis and Forecasts to 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Tissue Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global tissue imaging market was valued at US$ 14 billion in 2019. The global tissue imaging market is forecast to reach US$ 31 billion by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate of 8.6% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Tissue Imaging Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic emerged as a strong challenge for every industry, be it healthcare, IT, or hospitality. It has negatively influenced medical, pharmaceutical, and R&D activities around the world. Tissue imaging devices are critical medical instruments for treatment in various surgical operations. The demand for imaging tools and consumables limited since the outbreak. Thus, the global tissue imaging market witnessed a notable decline during the pandemic period.

Geographic Analysis

During the analysis period, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness growth in revenue generation in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, North America is forecast to lead in the global tissue imaging market due to growing cancer cases, and increasing funding for research and development activities would fuel the regional contribution in the market. Apart from that, the rising demand for personalized medicine, together with technical advancements in proteomics research, would contribute to the revenue generation of the regional market.

The easy availability of advanced technology would boost the growth of the region in the global tissue imaging market. Moreover, government attempts towards rising healthcare spending would propel the growth of the global tissue imaging market in North America.

Factors Influencing

Growing disorders and cancer treatments are fueling the demand for tissue imaging usage.

Technological advancements in tissue imaging systems are expected to propel the market growth during the analysis period. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. unveiled the GelDoc Go Imaging System that is used to record protein colorimetric bolts, gels & nucleic acids, and stain-free gels & bolts.

The integration of Artificial Intelligence in Tissue Imaging would create beneficial opportunities for the market players in the coming future.

Moreover, the risk-free properties of the tissue imaging system are forecast to propel its demand in the future. The tissue imaging system helps identify patients with elevated cardiovascular complication risks and enables direct visualization/imaging of unhealthy tissues. Thus, it reduces the risk rate of the procedure.

However, stringent regulations may slow down the market growth in the coming years.

Competitors in the Market

Abcam PLC

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Fluidigm Corporation

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Biocare Medical

Danaher Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Nikon Corporation

Roche

Danaher

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Abbott

Agilent Technologies

ABCAM

Merck KGAA

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Technology Outlook

Mass Spectroscopy

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Digital Pathology

In Situ Hybridization

Immunofluorescence

Others

By Product Outlook

Platforms

Microscopes

Consumables

Software

Accessories

By Application Outlook

Disease Research

Oncology Research

Infectious Diseases Research

Neurological Disease Research

Cardiovascular Disease Research

Immunological Disease Research

Others

By Diagnostics

Oncology Diagnostics

Infectious Diseases Diagnostics

Neurological Disease Diagnostics

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnostics

Immunological Disease Diagnostics

Others

By End-User Outlook

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

