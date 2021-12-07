Autoinjectors Market 2021: Industry Growth with Emerging Trends, Top Countries Data, Opportunities and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Autoinjectors Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global autoinjectors market size was estimated at US$ 1,505.0 million in 2019. The global autoinjectors market is expected to reach $ 9,732.6 million by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report.

An autoinjector contains a spring-charged needle with a pre-charged dosage of drugs already placed in the syringe. When inserted into the body, the device activates and administers a calculated dosage of a medicine. Autoinjectors are generally used for the self-administration of epinephrine. Migraine sufferers also use autoinjectors for pain relief. These syringes have a number of advantages, including reducing needle-related anxiety conditions, decreasing the chance of needle-stick incidents, and keeping a consistent dose amount.

Factors InfluencingThe growing pervasiveness of chronic is driving the growth of the global autoinjectors market. Growing technological advancements are escalating the demand for autoinjectors. Growing awareness regarding self-medication practice would fuel the growth of the global autoinjectors market. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that around 422 million people worldwide are suffering from diabetes. Novel formulations, innovative drug delivery systems, and significant advancements would boost the growth of the global market. Due to rising healthcare costs, the global autoinjectors market is anticipated to surge during the analysis period. Growing food infections are forecast to fuel the demand for autoinjectors. Around 2.5 percent of the general population gets affected by food allergy, estimates World Allergy Organization. On the contrary, a growing range of alternatives, such as epinephrine nasal sprays, oral diabetic agents, oral insulin, would slow down the autoinjectors market growth.

Geographic Analysis

Geographically, North America contributes with the highest share in the global autoinjectors market. It is due to the rising prevalence of chronic and autoimmune diseases in the region. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 23.1 million people in the United States suffered from diabetes in 2015.

Rising anaphylaxis cases and high healthcare costs associated with the treatment would drive the growth of the region in the global autoinjectors market. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region would witness rapid growth in the global market, owing to the growing pervasiveness of chronic diseases.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

To begin with, the demand for effective home care and remote monitoring has increased the importance of autoinjectors as a quick and easy way for patients to handle chronic illnesses and allergies without visiting the healthcare center. Patients suffering from diabetes, Crohn’s disease, and rheumatoid arthritis began using autoinjectors.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Catalent Biologics, a multinational pharmaceutical business, has noticed an upsurge in demand for autoinjectors. Many of the firm’s partners have been switching their products to autoinjectors to improve patient convenience.

Market Segmentation

By Type Disposable autoinjectors Reusable autoinjectors

By Application Rheumatoid Arthritis Anaphylaxis Multiple Sclerosis Others

By End user Home care settings Hospitals & Clinics

By RegionNorth America The U.S. Canada Mexico EuropeWestern Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Competitors in the MarketAbbVie Inc. Amgen Inc. Antares Pharma Inc. Becton, Dickinson and Company Consort Medical Plc Eli Lilly and Company Johnson & Johnson Mylan N.V. Owen Mumford Ltd Scandinavian Health Limited Wilhelm Haselmeier GmbH & Co. KG Ypsomed AG Other prominent players

