Electrosurgery Market Growth Statistics 2021 Trends with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Electrosurgery Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global electrosurgery market size was at US $6.5 billion in 2020. The global electrosurgery market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2021-2030. The market size will reach US $10.8 billion by 2030.
In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Electrosurgery Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.
This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.
An electrosurgical procedure involves passing high-frequency currents through the human body. This type of surgical procedure destroys tissue or coagulates blood vessels using a heated metal wire electrode. Various electrosurgery products or equipment are used during surgery to cut tissue or to prevent bleeding. Its application has expanded to a wide range of surgical specialties since the advent of electrosurgery devices, mainly due to its advantages, including the ability to make precise cuts with minimal blood loss. The market offers a wide range of electrosurgery devices, including electrodes, cords, generators, etc.
Factors Influencing the Growth
The development of easy electrosurgery procedures and numerous applications is a primary factor contributing to the market’s growth.
The increasing number of medical, cosmetic, and aging-related surgeries and the increasing adoption rate drive the electrosurgery market.
Increasing electrosurgery’s popularity and the rise in electrosurgery procedures over conventional surgical procedures provide opportunities for the electrosurgery market.
The tough competition among market players is one of the main factors obstructing the market’s growth of the electrosurgery market in the forecast period.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19
COVID-19 cases have surged across the globe, straining healthcare facilities everywhere. In order to save healthcare personnel and resources for treating patients infected with COVID-19, elective and non-emergency services were halted. There were several surgeries canceled in COVID-19’s first wave, including general and orthopedic surgeries. Consequently, the demand for electrosurgical devices and instruments decreased suddenly. Nevertheless, the global electrosurgery market is forecast to flourish in the post-COVID-19 period as all postponed surgeries will proceed, and new surgeries will also happen.
Regional Analysis
North America commanded the largest share of the global market and is forecast to continue dominating throughout the forecast period. One of the main reasons for the region’s dominance is the adoption of technologically advanced medical devices due to the developed healthcare infrastructure. In addition, North America benefits from a large patient pool with accessible healthcare services that propel the demand for electrosurgery devices. Additionally, similar factors are affecting the electrosurgery market in Europe, which accounts for a significant percentage of the market.
Leading Competitors
The leading prominent companies in the global electrosurgery market are:
Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
Medtronic, Kirwan Surgical Products LLC
Olympus Corporation
Coopersurgical, Inc.
Ethicon, Inc.
Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co. KG
Conmed Corporation
KLS Martin
B. Braun Melsungen
Applied Medical Resources Corporation
Apyx Medical Corporation
Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH
Boston Scientific
Smith & Nephew PLC
Surgical Holdings
Utah Medical Products, Inc.
Meyer-Haake GmbH
Encision Inc.
Other Prominent Players
Scope of the Report
The global electrosurgery market segmentation focuses on Product, Surgery Type, End-User, and Region.
Segmentation based on Product
Electrosurgical Generators
Electrosurgical Instruments
Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments
Advanced Vessel Sealing instruments
Bipolar Forceps
Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments
Electrosurgical Pencils
Electrosurgical Electrodes
Suction Coagulators
Monopolar Forceps
Electrosurgical Accessories
Patient Return Electrodes
Cords, Cables, and Adapters
Other Accessories
Segmentation based on Surgery Type
General Surgery
Obstetrics/Gynecology Surgery
Orthopedic Surgery
Cardiovascular Surgery
Oncological Surgery
Cosmetic Surgery
Urological Surgery
Neurosurgery
Others
Segmentation based on End-User
Hospitals
Clinics
Ablation Centers
Ambulatory Surgical Centers
Research Laboratories
Academic Institutes
Segmentation based on region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa (MEA)
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of MEA
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
