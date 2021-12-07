Electrophysiology Market 2021:Size with Focus on Emerging Technologies, Top Countries Data, Top Key Players Update, and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Electrophysiology Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global electrophysiology market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Electrophysiology Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Electrophysiology is a branch of biomedicine focused on analyzing the body’s electrical activity. Electrophysiology equipment refers to instruments used to diagnose and treat heart disorders like tachycardia and atrial fibrillation.

Factors Affecting

Electrophysiology is a relatively new market compared to all the other medical devices markets, thus driving more and more players to adopt this technology, which is forecast to grow in the near future.

The development of improved mapping and guidance technologies has improved medical treatment and cardiac rhythm monitoring. One of the major factors driving the market growth is the growing adoption of advanced technology in electrophysiology devices.

Healthcare facilities are implementing electrophysiology devices to treat such devices, including diagnostics, treatment, and monitoring of the heart’s well-being. This feature is crucial to driving the market forward.

A scarcity of medical experts is also a concern in the market. In addition, the cost of obtaining electrophysiological procedures is significantly higher because of these factors. Lack of coverage for these procedures slows down the market growth.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19

There has been a mixed effect of Covid-19 on the global electrophysiology market. The lockdown protocols of social distancing and others had become a significant source of market disruption. Market growth was heavily impacted by patients’ avoiding hospitals and other health care facilities, which negatively impacted demand for electrophysiology devices. As a result, people with cardiac problems are more susceptible to Coronavirus infection and are more likely to experience a heart attack. Therefore, the use of electrophysiology for the diagnosis and treatment of heart-related disorders has skyrocketed, fueling market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global electrophysiology market. It is due to a variety of factors including, an increase in heart-related medical disorders such as cardiac arrest, heart attacks, arrhythmias, and so on due to changing lifestyles and a lack of physical activity. In addition, favorable reimbursement policies have contributed to the growth of electrophysiology in this region.

Leading Competitors

The leading competitors in the global electrophysiology market are:

Acutus Medical (U.S.)

Apn Health, LLC (United States)

Biotronik (Europe)

Boston Scientific Corporation (United States)

CathRx Ltd (Australia)

Cook Medical (United States)

EPMap-System GmbH (Germany)

Ge Healthcare (United States)

Imricor Medical Systems (United States)

Japan Lifeline (Japan)

Johnson & Johnson (United States)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe)

Medtronic PLC (Europe)

Merit Medical Systems (United States)

Microport Scientific Corporation (China)

Schwarzer Cardiotek GmbH (Germany)

Stereotaxis (United States)

Tz Medical (United States)

Other Prominent Players.

Scope of the Report

The global electrophysiology market segmentation includes Product Type, Indication, End-User, and Region.

Segmentation based on Product Type

EP Ablation Catheters

Cryoablation EP Catheters

Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Irrigated-tip Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Conventional Radiofrequency Ablation Catheters

Microwave Ablation Systems

Laser Ablation Systems

Navigational Advanced Mapping Accessories

EP Laboratory Devices

EP X-Ray Systems

3D Mapping Systems

EP Recording Systems

EP Remote Steering Systems

Others

EP Diagnostic Catheters

Conventional EP Diagnostic Catheters

Steerable Diagnostic Catheters

Fixed Diagnostic Catheters

Advanced EP Diagnostic Catheters

Ultrasound EP Diagnostic Catheters

Access Devices

Others

Segmentation based on Indication

Atrial Fibrillation (AF)

Atrial Flutter

Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome (WPW)

Atrioventricular Nodal Reentry Tachycardia (AVNRT)

Others

Segmentation based on End-User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Specialty and Diagnostic Centers

Others

Segmentation based on Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

