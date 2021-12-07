Patient Handling Equipment Market 2021, In-Depth Players Analysis, Revenue, COVID-19 Impact and Recovery, Supply, Development Growth, Upcoming Demand, Regional Outlook till 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Multimodal Imaging Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global multimodal imaging market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Multimodal Imaging Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Multimodal imaging or multiplexed imaging takes place when more than one imaging method is used in conjunction. Multimodal imaging methods are utilized to detect cancer in a more precise manner by combining various efficient techniques. These techniques include computed tomography (CT) scan, ultrasound, medical radiation, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), angiography, etc.

The imaging technologies are considered most efficient for diagnosing chronic diseases. The technologies are also helpful in the overall treatment of cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, diabetes, etc. As it is essential to diagnose these diseases at a primary stage, the demand for multimodal imaging techniques has been growing rapidly over the past few years. According to the estimations, approx 3.6 billion radiology tests are performed in a year around the globe.

The technological advancements in the global multimodal imaging market would be another reason for the boost in the market growth.

The key market players are continuously introducing advancements like the integration of artificial intelligence and cloud computing in the devices to boost its demand in the market. The recent innovation of photoacoustic imaging with ultrasound imaging provides accurate functional and cellular information of the tissues. Apart from that, company partnerships for technological advancements would create promising growth opportunities for the market. GE Healthcare recently partnered with Spectronic Medical to launch AI-based software for use in MR-based radiotherapy.

However, the expensive cost of multimodal imaging modalities is forecast to slow down the growth of the global multimodal imaging market, mainly in developing and under-developed countries.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The growth of the global multimodal imaging market was severely obstructed due to the sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Patients undergoing chronic treatments avoided visiting hospitals as they are more prone to deadly infections. The diagnosis activities and treatments were halted for a few months, which ultimately declined the demand for multimodal imaging technologies. However, the market is expected to gain traction after the lockdown period.

Global Multimodal Imaging Market – Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America witnesses the high pervasiveness of cancer, stroke, bone cancer, and fractures, which makes the region, highest contributor to the growth of the global multimodal imaging market. According to the American Cancer Society, around 1.9 million new cancer cases were registered in the United States in 2021.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare (United States)

Heidelberg Engineering (Germany)

Bruker Corporation (United States)

Infraredx, Inc. (North America)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Canon, Inc. (Japan)

MILabs B.V. (Europe)

Mediso Medical Imaging Systems Kft (Europe)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Europe)

Topcon Corporation (Japan)

Spectrum Dynamics Medical (Asia)

Northridge Tri-Modality Imaging, Inc. (North America)

United Imaging Healthcare Co., Ltd. (China)

Mediso Ltd. (Europe)

Carl Zeiss AG (Germany)

Neusoft Medical Systems Co. Ltd (China)

MR Solutions Ltd. (United Kingdom)

Optovue, Inc. (United States)

PerkinElmer, Inc. (United States)

Other prominent players.

Market Segmentation

By Technology

PET/CT Systems

SPECT/CT Systems

PET/MR Systems

OCT/Fundus Imaging Systems

Other Multimodal Imaging Systems

By Application

Cardiology

Brain & Neurology

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Other Applications

By End-User

Hospitals

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

