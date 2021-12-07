Patient Handling Equipment Market Size 2021 Growth Statistics, Industry Demand, Top Players Data, Future Innovation Sales, Consumption Status, Global Share, Upcoming Trends, Business Boosting Strategies, Revenue and Forecast 2030

Report Ocean presents a new report on Patient Handling Equipment Market size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast 2030, covering various industry elements and growth trends helpful for predicting the market’s future. The global patient handling equipment market will grow at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study. Patient Handling Equipment Market report 2021 also contains a comprehensive business analysis of the state of the business, which analyzes innovative ways for business growth and describes critical factors such as prime manufacturers, production value, key regions, and growth rate.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

Patient handling equipment involves devices that help to shift patients from one place to another. These types of equipment are being used in-home care services, hospitals, and nursing homes to prevent patients from injury. The popular patient-handling types of equipment are medical beds, wheelchairs, stretchers, medical scooters, and operating table pads.

The global patient handling equipment market is forecast to grow due to the rising cases of musculoskeletal disorders. World Health Organization (WHO) indicates that around 1.71 billion people are undergoing musculoskeletal disorders around the globe. Meanwhile, the geriatric population is more prone to these kinds of disorders. Thus, in turn, the need for patient handling equipment would increase to manage patients effortlessly and avoid the risk of further injury.

Moreover, several regulations and government made policies would escalate the use of lifting equipment in hospitals and diagnostic & treatment centers. According to the Safe Patient Handling Act, hospitals, nursing homes, and other public health clinics need to form a policy for the usage of lifting and transfer aids for shifting patients safely.

On the contrary, the high cost of patient handling equipment would slow down the growth of the global patient handling equipment market during the forecast period. The patient handling equipment costs a huge value, which can restrict its adoption.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Patient Handling Equipment Market

The sudden onset of the COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global market. The spread surged the number of patients in the hospitals. Most of them were on ventilators, which fueled the demand for patient handling equipment. However, initially, there was a slight slump in the global patient handling equipment market, owing to the disruptions in the operation chain.

Regional Analysis

North America is expected to acquire a maximum share in the market during the forecast period. The rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders like arthritis, bone fractures, osteoarthritis in the region would boost the demand for patient handling equipment. Moreover, the increasing geriatric population in the region would also prompt the growth of the regional market. Apart from that, strict rules and regulations in the region would further raise the demand for patient handling equipment.

Key Market Players

Joerns Healthcare LLC (United States)

Gainsborough Healthcare Group (United States)

HoverTech International (United States)

Medline Industries Inc. (United States)

ARJO (Europe)

Guldmann Inc. (Europe)

Handicare Group AB (Europe)

Sunrise Medical Inc. (Germany)

Getinge (Europe)

Hill Rom Holding Inc. (United States)

Stryker Corporation (United States)

Invacare Corporation (United States)

Antano Group (Europe)

Mangar International Inc.

Stiegelmeyer (Germany)

Joerns Healthcare Inc. (United States)

Prism Medical (United States)

LINET (Europe)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Type

Patient Transfer Devices

Patient Lifts

Ceiling Lifts

Sit-To-Stand Lifts

Mobile Lifts

Stair & Wheelchair Lifts

Bath & Pool Lifts

Slings

Air-Assisted Lateral Transfer Mattresses

Reusable Air-Assisted Mattresses

Single-Patient Use Air-Assisted Mattresses

Sliding Sheets

Accessories

Medical Beds

Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Mobility Devices

Wheelchairs & Mobility Scooters

Powered Wheelchairs

Mobility Scooters

Manual Wheelchairs

Ambulatory Aids

Bathroom & Toilet Assist Equipment

Stretchers & Transport Chairs

By End-User

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Other End Users

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

