Pharmaceutical Robots Market 2021-2030 : Size, share, growth, industry trends, and forecast

The global pharmaceutical robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 6,894.1 million by 2026 according to a new report published by Report Ocean.

The global pharmaceutical robots market size is anticipated to reach USD 6,894.1 million by 2026 according to a new report published by Report Ocean. The report “Pharmaceutical Robots Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Product Type (Traditional Robot (Articulated Robot, SCARA Robot, Delta/Parallel Robot, Cartesian Robot, Dual-Arm Robot), Collaborative Robot); By Application (Picking and Packaging, Laboratory Applications, Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs); By End Use (Biopharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides a complete analysis of present market trends and future insights.

In order to produce a holistic assessment of the market, a variety of factors is considered, including demographics, business cycles, and microeconomic factors specific to the market under study.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services report that US healthcare expenditures grew by 4.6% to US$ 3.8 trillion in 2019, or US$ 11,582 per person, and accounted for 17.7% of GDP. Also, the federal government accounted for 29.0% of the total health expenditures, followed by households (28.4%). State and local governments accounted for 16.1% of total health care expenditures, while other private revenues accounted for 7.5%.

This study aims to define market sizes and forecast the values for different segments and countries in the coming eight years. The study aims to include qualitative and quantitative perspectives about the industry within the regions and countries covered in the report. The report also outlines the significant factors, such as driving factors and challenges, that will determine the market’s future growth.

The pharmaceutical robots market is expected to grow at a phenomenal rate owing to an expanding pharmaceutical industry and increasing benefits of automation. Advancements in technological sphere and reduction in production overheads because of automation has witnessed growth at a fast pace.

Robots defy human motions and complete tasks of unimagined magnitudes. They perform tasks in proximity to hazardous environment such as radioactive waste and lethal chemotherapy compounds.

Machines are utilized in various modes including drug discovery and medical device manufacturing. Robots are lending themselves for even more scientific research which is upcoming trend nowadays. Laboratory automation is the driving segment in this industry. Pharmaceutical robots aid in picking, placing and packaging kits and assays from one point to another. The Robots carry this responsibility owing to which scientists can focus on more important tasks. Use of robots reduces labour drastically that directly reduces the burden on production estimates.

Robots are categorized into traditional and collaborative robots. Traditional ones seek maximum revenue and are driving growth in the field of automation. But collaborative is expected to reach maximum growth in forecast period due to less maintenance requirements as compared to traditional. The traditional are further segmented into articulated, SCARA (selective compliance articulated robot arm), delta/parallel, cartesian, and others (spherical and dual-arm).

The various benefits in study is the exceedingly high speed, track and trace algorithm and optimization of floor area. For instance, various robots manufactured by Denso are used for pick and place. They also are used in l segment more so for discovery of novel drugs and their development leading to expansion. Machines are used in applications such as customization of drugs and clinical trials that befit market growth. SCARA is expected to drive market in forecast period owing to reasonable prices in comparison with other machines.

Inspection of market segment will face an improvement in growth owing to government involvement and strict policies in drug approvals. The inspection robots are used in colour checking, cracks on tablets, shape recognition, counting of tablets and inspecting for spills in packaging drugs segment.

End-user segment comprises biopharmaceutical companies and research laboratories. Biopharmaceutical companies led target growth due to increasing knowledge in manufacturing of medicines and continuing clinical trials.

The key players operating in the industry include Fannuca America Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Denso Wave Inc., ABB Ltd., Yasakava Electric Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, Seiko Epson Corporation, Marchesini Group S.P.A, Kuka AG and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Report Ocean has segmented the Pharmaceutical Robots market on the basis of product type, application, end-use and region.

Product Type outlook (Revenue USD Millions, 2015 – 2026)

Traditional

Articulated

SCARA

Delta/Parallel

Cartesian

Dual Arm

Collaborative

Application Outlook (Revenue USD Millions, 2015 -2026)

Picking and Packaging

Laboratory Applications

Inspection of pharmaceutical drugs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue USD Millions, 2015 -2026)Biopharmaceutical Companies

Research laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Millions, 2015 -2026)

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

MEA

