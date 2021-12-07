Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market Outlook 2021: Global Industry Share, Growth, Drivers, Emerging Technologies, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market was estimated at 4.4 billion in 2020. The market is expected to reach US$ by 2030 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Factors Influencing

The global Cloud Supply Chain Management (SCM) market forecasts to gain traction, owing to the increasing demand for product life-cycle management solutions, logistics management, and inventory & warehouse management.

The primary factor promoting the growth of the global cloud SCM market is the growing adoption of cloud supply chain management (SCM) solutions in the transportation and logistics sector.

Rising awareness regarding the beneficial aspects of these solutions is also boosting its demand among the population. Cloud SCM solutions are highly beneficial in providing excellent transportation planning and execution. Moreover, it is also profitable because of convenient tracking and managing. Thus, the adoption of cloud supply chain management (SCM) is increasing to track transportation activities.

Cloud supply chain management declines the freight cost. Moreover, the platform also helps build collaboration between multiple parties or enterprises involved in the business activities. Thus, such profitable factors are forecast to grow the market growth during the analysis period.

On the contrary, complexities of implementation can further decline the growth of the global cloud SCM market during the forecast period. Apart from that, increasing privacy concerns related to the use of Cloud SCM are expected to slow down the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market.

Geographic Analysis

North America is anticipated to have maximum contribution in the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market, followed by Asia. North America has been a leading region in the growth of the global market, owing to the growing adoption of communication technologies. Moreover, increasing investments in information and communication technologies would result in further advancements of the platform. Thus, it would increase the growth of the overall market. Apart from that, the United States presents the maximum contribution to the growth of the regional market.

Regarding Asia-Pacific, the region is witnessing favorable innovations in digital technology. Moreover, as the investments in digital transformation and cloud-based technologies are increasing, the market is expected to grow rapidly during the forecast period. In addition, various industry verticals have begun adopting smart ways to manage manufacturing activities. Thus, such growth would positively influence the growth of the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market during the analysis period.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the global cloud supply chain management (SCM) market as the transportation activities were all halted. The use of cloud supply chain management (SCM) platforms suddenly declined as the industrial activities were all stopped partially or completely during the pandemic period.

Market Segmentation

By Solution

Transportation management

Procurement and sourcing

Order management

Sales and operation planning

Inventory and warehouse management

Demand planning and forecasting

Cloud Supply Chain Management Market Analysis By Service

Training and consulting

Support and maintenance

Managed services

By Deployment Model

Public cloud

Private cloud

Hybrid cloud

By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large enterprises

By Vertical

Food and beverage

Healthcare and life sciences

Manufacturing

Retail and wholesale

Transportation and logistics

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the market

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

JDA Software Group Inc.

Infor Inc.

Manhattan Associates, Inc.

Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

Kewill, Inc.

Kinaxis, Inc.

Logility, Inc

Other prominent players

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

