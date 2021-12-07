E-cigarette And Vape Market 2021: Segmentation Analysis, Business Opportunities, Top Players, Prominent Regions and Forecast to 2030

E-cigarette And Vape Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider E-cigarette And Vape Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-cigarette And Vape Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global e-cigarette market valued at ~US$ 18,907 million in 2020 and will reach US$ 98956 million by 2030. The market forecasts to register a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18 % during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

An electronic cigarette contains nicotine to provide a similar experience as the traditional tobacco-containing cigarettes. These cigarettes are made up of batteries, atomizers, and inhalers to provide an alternative to conventional cigarettes. Moreover, e-cigarettes are considered less harmful as they are smoke-free and reduce health-related problems.

Factors Influencing

The growing awareness regarding the harmful effects of conventional cigarettes is the primary factor driving the global e-cigarette market growth. As people are getting more aware of the harmful effects of tobacco-based products, the demand for e-cigarettes is rising. Traditional methods of smoking can cause severe diseases, such as cancer. E-cigarettes eliminate the risk of cancer. Thus, such beneficial and risk-free aspects are projected to bolster the growth of the global e-cigarette market during the forecast period.

Rapidly changing lifestyles and preferences and technological innovations are propelling the adoption of the e-cigarette. Prominent players in the industry are rapidly figuring out innovative ways to develop new flavors. Thus, it would increase consumer interest in the product and grow the global e-cigarette market ultimately.

On the contrary, strict rules and regulations pertaining to manufacturing activities, growing health concerns, and other incidents related to an e-cigarette, forecasts to slow down the growth of the global e-cigarette market.

Geographic Analysis

Regionally, North America is holding the maximum share in the global e-cigarette market and is expected to present the same contribution during the analysis period. Moreover, rapidly growing technological advancements and high disposable income would increase the adoption of e-cigarettes in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Apart from that, the Asia-Pacific region forecasts to witness the rapidly growing CAGR during the analysis period. The market is witnessing the growing adoption of e-cigarettes amongst youngsters. Thus, it would surge the growth of the Asia-pacific market for e-cigarette during the forecast’s time frame.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Regular smoking can cause severe disease. The sudden onset of the COVID-19 infection severely declined the adoption of conventional and e-cigarette. As smoking already causes hazardous effects, COVID-19 infection may further impact the immunity of the person. As a result, people avoided smoking during the pandemic. Moreover, several studies indicate that people who smoke are five times more likely to get affected by the infection. Thus, such studies declined the adoption of e-cigarettes during the pandemic period.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Disposable

Rechargeable

Modular

By Flavor

Tobacco

Botanical

Fruit

Sweet

Beverage

Others

By Distribution Channel

Specialist E-cig Shops

Online

Supermarkets

Tobacconist

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Competitors in the Market

Altria Group

British American Tobacco

Imperial Brands

International Vapor Group

Japan Tobacco

Nicotek Llc

Njoy Inc.

Philip Morris International Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Vmr Flavours Llc

Other Prominent Players

