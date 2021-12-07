Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) 2021 Market Size, Revenue, Growth, Multiple Segments by Region, Company, Type And Sales Channels Forecast 2030

Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Engineering Services Outsourcing (ESO) Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global engineering services outsourcing (ESO) market size was estimated to be at 402.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 21.0% from 2019 to 2026 according to a new report published by Report Ocean. The report “Engineering Services Outsourcing Market Size, Share, Trends & Industry Analysis Report By Location Outlook (Onsite, Offshore); By Application Outlook (Automotive, Energy, Network & Communications, Industrial Automation, Medical Technology, Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services, Consumer Electronics, Semiconductors, Construction, Aerospace); By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2019 – 2026” provides insights on the current market scenario and the future trends in this market. The major factors which are driving this market is the access to low cost highly skilled resources which can work towards complex tasks of not only designing and testing but also on validation, simulation and execution. Companies are moving from business process outsourcing to knowledge process outsourcing and major industry verticals such as automotive, consumer electronics, semiconductors, aerospace and telecom are providing huge opportunities to the consulting companies. The traction of offshore outsourcing can be seen owing to the low cost and added capabilities from the service providers. There are pureplay ESO service providers which are not only providing basic services but also, they are jointly investing with the companies to expand their businesses in growing markets and geographies. Companies are also focusing on ESO services to expand their market reach along with faster turnaround times from these providers. These are some of the major advantages for the companies to outsource their services.

The engineering services outsourcing market has been evolved from outsourcing of simple low-cost engineering services to capacity augmentation. These days companies are focusing more on reduced timelines, increased productivity and quality of outsourcing services. Countries such as India, China are the biggest market for ESO providers. Growing number of engineering professionals every year coupled with low cost of service have pushed the market for ESO in this region. Companies in North America and Europe are considered to spend more on these services however, Asia Pacific is the largest market for the ESO service providers. Countries such as India and China have pushed the market for ESO and are estimated to continue the trend over the forecast period. ESO applications in the automotive, telecom, consumer electronics and aerospace segments is considered to have large market share in 2018.

There has been an increase in adoption in the offshore services as compared to onsite service due to low costs and highly skilled professionals on the offshore locations. The offshore outsourcing type would grow at a higher rate during the forecast period as compared to its counterpart. The major restrains this market is facing is the intellectual property theft specifically during the offshore outsourcing. This is the major problem faced by many companies, which eventually generates a loss for these companies. However due to strict laws and changing regulations, this challenge is expected to overcome during the forecast period.

Major players which are profiled in the study include HCL Technologies Limited, IAV GmbH, P+Z Engineering GmbH, Tata Consulting Services Limited, Wipro Limited, EDAG Engineering GmbH, ASAP Holdings GmbH, FEV Group, Cybage software, Kistler Instruments AG, Infosys Ltd, among others.

Report Ocean has segmented the global engineering services outsourcing market on the basis of Application, Location and Region:

ESO Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Automotive

Designing

Prototyping

System Integration

Testing

Energy

R&D and Designing

Setup (Structuring and Layout)

Implementation

Network & Communications

Network Design Services

GIS Integration & Geospatial Data Analytics

Network Inventory Management

Industrial Automation

Product Development

Process Automation

Factory Automation Supply Chain Management

Medical Technology

Product Lifecycle Management

Remote Monitoring and Diagnostics

Unique Device Identification

Industrial Electronics and Automated Embedded Engineering Services

Product Engineering Designing

Development of Prototypes

Production Support

Consumer Electronics

Semiconductors

Construction

Aerospace

ESO Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Off-Shore

On-Shore

ESO Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South America

Brazil

Mexico Middle East & Africa

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

