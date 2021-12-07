Fitness App Market : Size Share, Trends, & Industry Analysis Report 2021 to 2030, Identify Key Drivers and Challenges

fitness app market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider E-cigarette And Vape Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, E-cigarette And Vape Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Global fitness app market size is anticipated to reach over USD 15.96 billion by 2026, according to a new study published by Report Ocean. In 2019, the fitness and activity tracking segment dominated the market, in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the global fitness app industry during the forecast period.

A significant increase in the obese population, changing lifestyles, and increasing health concerns primarily drive the market growth. Other driving factors include increasing occurrence of diseases associated with obesity, increasing disposable income, and increasing awareness regarding health and nutrition. The increase in obesity related diseases such as diabetes and hypertension along with sedentary lifestyles of consumers further propel the market growth. The number of memberships for health clubs and gyms has increased significantly over the years, further promoting the growth of fitness app industry. Increasing demand in developing nations, increasing penetration of mobile devices, and availability of high-speed internet services is expected provide numerous growth opportunities to the fitness app industry players during the forecast period. A few major fitness apps available in the market include Runtastic Results, Calorie Counter & Diet Tracker, and Sweat, Kayla Itsines Fitness among others. Runtastic Results: Workout & Strength Training is offered by the Austrian company Runtastic. As part of the primary marketing strategy in fitness app industry, the company offers a wide range of portfolio with 20 different mobile apps running on all platforms. Runtastic was bought by Adidas in 2015 to increase its market share in the global fitness market industry.

Sweat: Kayla Itsines Fitness is an app offered by The Bikini Body Training Company. This app provides nutrition recommendations and a series of aerobic exercises in the Bikini Body Guide (BBG) to practice at home. In regards with the global fitness app market share, North America was in the forefront followed by Asia Pacific and Europe. The increasing population in the region coupled with high disposable income drives the market growth. The sedentary lifestyle of consumers in the region has encouraged them to adopt fitness apps to stay healthy and acquire proper nutrition. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. Increasing disposable incomes in developing countries of this region, rising awareness and increasing health consciousness, growing presence of fitness centres, and growing penetration of smartphones further foster the growth of the fitness app industry in this region.

The key companies profiled in the report fitness app market analysis includes MyFitnessPal Inc., Dom and Tom Tom, Motorola Mobility LLC, Grandapps, Fitbit, Azumio, WillowTree, Inc., ASICS, Under Armour, and Appster among others. These companies launch new products and collaborate with other market leaders bringing innovation to meet the increasing demand of consumers. Report Ocean has segmented the global fitness app market on the basis of type, platform, deployment, gender, and region: Fitness App Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026) Workout & Exercise Apps Disease Management Lifestyle Management Nutrition & Diet Medication Adherence Fitness App Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026) Smartphones Tablets Wearable Devices Fitness App Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026) Android iOS Windows Others Fitness App Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026) North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Belgium Russia Netherlands

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan Korea Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

