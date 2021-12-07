Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Size Analysis 2021: Competitive Insights, Leading Players, Technological Advancement and Growth Opportunities by 2030

Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Geospatial Imagery Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global geospatial imagery analytics market will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.8% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Geospatial technologies are built on advanced systems like GIS (geographical information systems), GPS (global positioning systems), and RS (remote sensing) to offer a convenient way to produce and use maps.

Today various organizations use geospatial technology to convert traditionally produced maps and records into powerful digital databases.

The growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market is attributed to several key factors, including the growing adoption of video-based imagery, technological advancements, and the rising rate of nano and small satellites. The latest advancements such as big data and artificial intelligence have helped various businesses to efficiently analyze the data. Thus, prominent businesses are continuously launching innovations that will deliver important insights in a short time.

Furthermore, governmental bodies are focusing on figuring out convenient ways to control disaster management. Thus, the solutions helped them to gather data through GIS. As a result, this factor will boost the growth of the global geospatial imagery analytics market.

However, growing government compliance is restraining the growth of global geospatial data. The government of various countries has regulated stringent restrictions to avoid security issues and data breaching activities.

Geographic Overview

Asia-Pacific region would record rapid growth in the global geospatial imagery analytics market during the analysis period. The region witnesses a growing number of internet users and industries. Thus, it will increase the adoption of geospatial imagery analytics solutions.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The emergence of the COVID-19 infection strengthened the revenue generation of the global geospatial imagery analytics market. The market witnessed a sudden increase in the adoption of GIS services by businesses. Though various industries witnessed the negative effect of the outbreak, the geospatial imagery analytics market significantly grew, owing to the integration of tools such as big data and AI in the geospatial imagery analytics solutions growth.

Competitors in The Market

Google (United States)

Trimble (United States)

Maxar Technologies (United States)

Harris Corporation (United States)

RMSI (India)

Hexagon (Europe)

TomTom (Europe)

UrtheCast (Canada)

Microsoft (United States)

Oracle (United States)

Alteryx (United States)

Esri (United States)

Orbital Insight (United States)

Planet Labs (United States)

GeoSpoc (India)

Sparkgeo (Canada)

Geocento (Oxfordshire)

Mapidea (Europe),

Geospin (Germany),

ZillionInfo (United States)

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

Based on type

Imagery analytics

Video analytics

Based on applications, the geospatial imagery analytics market has the following segments:

Disaster management

Construction and development

Exhibition and live entertainment

Energy and resource management

Surveillance and monitoring

Conservation and research

Others (population forecasting and management, weather monitoring, and climate change modeling)

Based on collection medium

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Satellites

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others (helicopter, aircraft, helikites, kites, balloons, and airships)

Based on industry verticals

Defense and security

Government

Environmental monitoring

Energy, utility, and natural resources

Engineering and construction

Mining and manufacturing

Insurance

Agriculture

Healthcare and life sciences

Others (education, forensic, space, and oceanographic exploration)

Based on deployment modes

Cloud

On-premises

Based on organization size

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

