Healthcare IT Market 2021: Industry Overview, Key Technology, Segments, SWOT Analysis, and Forecast Research Report 2030

Global Healthcare IT Market estimated to reach USD 324.9 Billion by 2026 says a new report by Report ocean. The demand for healthcare IT is majorly driven by continuous technological advancements for providing improved healthcare facilities, increased government support & spending on healthcare IT solutions, and rising need to manage individual health data at a single platform. Moreover, need of decreasing healthcare cost by increasing adoption of healthcare IT systems would also influence the growth of HCIT market in the forecast period. Despite of higher investment cost, healthcare IT market would notice growth in the future.

Healthcare information technology (HCIT) involves the designing, development, and use & maintenance of various IT systems for the healthcare industry. Todays, healthcare industry has observed a continuous shift for value-based care model. This model is majorly focused on improving quality of care with the help of patient engagement, meeting regulatory requirements, and delivering personalized customer experience. Similarly, data aggregation, risk and care management should be considered for building interoperability between the healthcare providers.

Healthcare IT market by products & service is further segmented as healthcare provider solutions, healthcare payer solutions, and healthcare IT outsourcing services. Healthcare provider solutions hold the major share of the HCIT market due to rising need for managing the patient’s health data, and interconnecting healthcare providers that in turn saves the time and cost of treatment for patients.

North America maintained a dominating position in the global healthcare IT market in 2017, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. North America’s healthcare IT market is primarily driven by growing adoption of HCIT solutions, and controlling healthcare cost. In addition, need for maintaining operational efficiency in the healthcare organizations, and concern for well-established healthcare IT infrastructure would drive North America’s HCIT market. Asia Pacific has a potential market in healthcare IT industry. Countries like India, and China show rapid growth which is observed due to, continuous governments efforts for improving healthcare services to provide better infrastructure for the patients.

The leading companies operating in this industry include Afga Gevaert Group, Novarad Corporation, GE Healthcare, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Mckesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, Cerner Corporation, Hewlett-Packward, Oracle Corporation, Optum Inc., and E-MDS Inc.

Key Findings from the study suggest solutions available in the market are much more cost-effective and manufactures are continuously concentrating on the advancements that abides the governments laws for patient safety. Companies are in a stage of development of new products in order to guarantee simple implementation for healthcare providers. North America is presumed to dominate the global healthcare market over the forecast years and Asia Pacific region shows signs of high growth owing to the booming economies of India, and China.

