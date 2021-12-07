Smart Airport Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth Reports, Industry Trends & Analysis 2027

A new report by Astute Analytica studies the global smart airport market during the forecast period from 2021-2027 and provides a detailed overview of the sector. The Global Smart Airport market is anticipated to be worth $27,485.5 million in 2020. During the analysis period of 2021-2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.

This study on the Global Smart Airport Market thoroughly examines the market’s upcoming trends and industrial dynamics. The Smart Airport Market research also includes analytical information such as market size, major trends, and key market players, and other growth prospects. This analysis report on the global smart airport market throws light on the data obtained from diverse sources, accompanied by the tools and techniques of SWOT analysis.

The purpose of a study report is to provide relevant information to the readers and helping them make business decisions. The broad documentation offers a variety of business insight and consulting services to assist clients in making future decisions and achieving long-term market success.

Key market trends such as technological advancement and competitor outlook are all mentioned in this analysis. Apart from that, the introduction of new technology and data on emerging trends is also added in the report. Five key forces that can influence the competitive environment include the introduction of new entrants in the industry, regional analysis, COVID-19 impact, availability of better substitute products/services, growing competitors, and their strategies.

The study would make it easier for new market players to assess the sector’s potential and funding plans in the upcoming years. The report also looks at the goods, trends, and opportunities that may influence this market over the next several years.

Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Smart Airport market

The COVID-19 virus was found in December and has already spread to practically every country. It has been labeled a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. The COVID-19 infection already has a significant impact on the market, and this will continue beyond 2021. More than 40 nations have declared states of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The COVID-19 breakout since December 2019 has affected various nations. The business sector suffered heavy losses due to the decline in workers, lockdown, travel restrictions, and lack of raw materials. The impact of COVID-19 on the global smart airport market is discussed in the report. It contains a summarized discussion of initial impact, current situation, future impact, and expected recovery options.

Regional Outlook: The Smart Airport Market

The Smart Airport Market evaluates the growth of the market on the basis of regions. It explores factors like economic growth, social issues, technological developments, regional revenue, etc., of the top impacting regions.

The regions covered by the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.

Scope of the Smart Airport Market Report

By Infrastructure

Endpoint Devices Sensors Tags IP Phone Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)

Communication Systems Wireless Airports Smart Phones Near Field Communication Social Media

Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control IoT Enabled Beacons Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks RFID Baggage Reconciliation System E-Gates

Air/Ground Traffic Control Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM) Automated Passport Controls

Security Systems Biometrics Alerts & Cyber Security E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar E-Tag System

Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)

By Solutions

Terminal Side HVAC Lighting Control Digital Video Surveillance and Management (DVM) Fire and Life Safety Solutions Energy Management Life Cycle Services Building Management and Automation Systems

Air Side Advanced Visual Docking Guidance System (A-VDGS) Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL) Surface Movement Guidance Runway Improvement and Apron Management Digital and Radar Video Surveillance

Landside Parking Access Roads Perimeter Security Car Rental Mass Transit Airport City



By Application

Core Applications Content Management Business Intelligence Next-Generation Web Collaboration Integration

Business Applications Noise Abatement Fee Management Performance Management Gate Management



By Services

Smart Transport & Parking Services Real-time Travel Services Intelligent Transport Services Trip Concierge

Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality Intelligent Advertising Lean Retail Solutions Telepresence Rooms

Smart Workplace Services Equipment Telematics Solutions Mobile Worker and Expert Locator

Smart Airport Processes Location-Based Services RFID Baggage Tagging No-queue Check-in Solutions

Smart Business to Business Services Traffic and Facilities Management Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services



By Airport Model

Airport 2.0

Airport 3.0

Airport 4.0

By Airport Size

Small

Medium

Large

By Airport Operation

Commercial Service Airports

Cargo Service Airports

General Aviation Airports

Key Players: The Smart Airport Market

The report also describes the working strategies and development of the prominent companies. This study also discusses the strategies of the players to outgrow the market competitors.

The global smart airport market report covers major market players such as:

Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, Zensors

