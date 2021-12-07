Smart Airport Market Report 2021 | Size, Share, Growth Reports, Industry Trends & Analysis 2027

A new report by Astute Analytica studies the global smart airport market during the forecast period from 2021-2027 and provides a detailed overview of the sector. The Global Smart Airport market is anticipated to be worth $27,485.5 million in 2020. During the analysis period of 2021-2027, the market is anticipated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%.
Ask for sample: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-airport-market
This study on the Global Smart Airport Market thoroughly examines the market’s upcoming trends and industrial dynamics. The Smart Airport Market research also includes analytical information such as market size, major trends, and key market players, and other growth prospects. This analysis report on the global smart airport market throws light on the data obtained from diverse sources, accompanied by the tools and techniques of SWOT analysis.
The purpose of a study report is to provide relevant information to the readers and helping them make business decisions. The broad documentation offers a variety of business insight and consulting services to assist clients in making future decisions and achieving long-term market success.
Key market trends such as technological advancement and competitor outlook are all mentioned in this analysis. Apart from that, the introduction of new technology and data on emerging trends is also added in the report. Five key forces that can influence the competitive environment include the introduction of new entrants in the industry, regional analysis, COVID-19 impact, availability of better substitute products/services, growing competitors, and their strategies.
The study would make it easier for new market players to assess the sector’s potential and funding plans in the upcoming years. The report also looks at the goods, trends, and opportunities that may influence this market over the next several years.
Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on the Smart Airport market
The COVID-19 virus was found in December and has already spread to practically every country. It has been labeled a public health emergency by the World Health Organization. The COVID-19 infection already has a significant impact on the market, and this will continue beyond 2021. More than 40 nations have declared states of emergency as a result of the COVID-19 epidemic.
The COVID-19 breakout since December 2019 has affected various nations. The business sector suffered heavy losses due to the decline in workers, lockdown, travel restrictions, and lack of raw materials. The impact of COVID-19 on the global smart airport market is discussed in the report. It contains a summarized discussion of initial impact, current situation, future impact, and expected recovery options.
Regional Outlook: The Smart Airport Market
The Smart Airport Market evaluates the growth of the market on the basis of regions. It explores factors like economic growth, social issues, technological developments, regional revenue, etc., of the top impacting regions.
The regions covered by the market are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa.
For queries and customization requirements, discuss with our Research Analyst:
https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/smart-airport-market
Scope of the Smart Airport Market Report
By Infrastructure
- Endpoint Devices
- Sensors
- Tags
- IP Phone
- Video Conferencing (Audio/ Video)
- Communication Systems
- Wireless Airports
- Smart Phones
- Near Field Communication
- Social Media
- Passenger, Cargo and Baggage Ground Handling Control
- IoT Enabled Beacons
- Robots for Passenger and Baggage Movement
- Common-use Self-service (CUSS) Kiosks
- RFID Baggage Reconciliation System
- E-Gates
- Air/Ground Traffic Control
- Smart Systems & Scalable Air Traffic Management Solutions (ATM)
- Automated Passport Controls
- Security Systems
- Biometrics
- Alerts & Cyber Security
- E-Fence & Ground Surveillance Radar
- E-Tag System
- Others (Navigational, Landing Aids, Digital Signage, Airport Management Software)
By Solutions
- Terminal Side
- HVAC
- Lighting Control
- Digital Video Surveillance and
- Management (DVM)
- Fire and Life Safety Solutions
- Energy Management
- Life Cycle Services
- Building Management and
- Automation Systems
- Air Side
- Advanced Visual Docking Guidance
- System (A-VDGS)
- Airfield Ground Lighting (AGL)
- Surface Movement Guidance
- Runway Improvement and Apron
- Management
- Digital and Radar Video Surveillance
- Landside
- Parking
- Access Roads
- Perimeter Security
- Car Rental
- Mass Transit
- Airport City
By Application
- Core Applications
- Content Management
- Business Intelligence
- Next-Generation Web
- Collaboration
- Integration
- Business Applications
- Noise Abatement
- Fee Management
- Performance Management
- Gate Management
By Services
- Smart Transport & Parking Services
- Real-time Travel Services
- Intelligent Transport Services
- Trip Concierge
- Smart Retail, Hospitality & Entertainment Services
- Passenger-Specific Retail and Hospitality
- Intelligent Advertising
- Lean Retail Solutions
- Telepresence Rooms
- Smart Workplace Services
- Equipment Telematics Solutions
- Mobile Worker and Expert Locator
- Smart Airport Processes
- Location-Based Services
- RFID Baggage Tagging
- No-queue Check-in Solutions
- Smart Business to Business Services
- Traffic and Facilities Management
- Smart Supply-Chain and MRO Services
By Airport Model
- Airport 2.0
- Airport 3.0
- Airport 4.0
By Airport Size
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Airport Operation
- Commercial Service Airports
- Cargo Service Airports
- General Aviation Airports
Click here for your copy of the sample report
Key Players: The Smart Airport Market
The report also describes the working strategies and development of the prominent companies. This study also discusses the strategies of the players to outgrow the market competitors.
The global smart airport market report covers major market players such as:
Adelte, Ascent Technology Inc., Amadeus IT Group SA, Ansul, Cisco System, Collins Aerospace, Deerns Airport System Consultants, Daifuku Co., Ltd., Sensec Solution AS (Initially DSG Systems), FB Technology, Honeywell International, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IBM Corporation, Indra, SITA, Lufthansa Systems GmbH & Co. KG., QinetiQ, RESA, S.A.S., Sabre Corporation, Selex ES, Siemens AG, T-Systems, Thales Group, Vanderlande Industries, Vision-Box, Wipro Limited, Zensors
Browse some more reports:
Internet advertising market analysis | risk factors, economic fluctuations and industry dynamics till 2027
Global ophthalmic devices market key-players, type, size, revenue and forecast to 2027
Automated guided vehicle market report 2021 explores the future trends and growth prospects to 2027
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/
Content source: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/smart-airport-market
SOURCE Astute Analytica