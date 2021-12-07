Residential Security Market 2021: Supporting Growth, Impact of Covid-19, Industry Demand, Top Players Strategy, Size-Share Estimation and Forecast Report till 2030

Residential Security Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Residential Security Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Residential Security Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global residential security market was valued at US$ 53.8 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach ~US$126 billion by 2030. The market is forecast to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of more than 8.9% during the forecast period from 2021-2030.

Market Influence

The global residential security market growth is attributed to the advancements in IoT devices, the growing adoption of smart security devices, and the introduction of progressive residential protection plans.

Technological advancements in security devices, including sprinklers and fire extinguishers, are creating a huge demand for improved security solutions. Instant fire extinguishers and sprinklers are in great demand due to their advanced features.

Smart devices are helpful in rapidly taking control of critical situations. Thus, it will create ample opportunities for the growth of the market, majorly in urban areas. Advancements in IP-based cameras have majorly boosted the adoption of residential security measures.

People are more concerned about theft and illegal practices. Thus the adoption of video surveillance cameras has been widely increased. It allows the live detection of the events and reduces manpower costs. Moreover, as data can be retrieved later for reference, people have started adopting residential security technologies.

Additionally, authorities of several developed states have been funding to improve residential security technologies. This, in turn, would fuel the growth of the market.

Lack of awareness regarding the right solution, privacy concerns, and the high cost of security solutions would act as a major restraint in the growth of the global residential security market.

Apart from that, prominent players anticipate contributing to the market growth by introducing advancements in accordance with the changing needs and demands of the population.

Geographic Overview

Geographically, North America is expected to be the leading contributor to the growth of the global residential security market. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific market would also present promising growth during the analysis period. Advancements in new technology, growing adoption of residential security systems, and significant development in digitalization would boost the growth of the market. Apart from that, increasing government initiatives for the development of smart cities would boost the growth of the

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The COVID-19 infection primarily impacted China. The global residential security market was highly disrupted during the pandemic because most of the key players are headquartered in China. Various companies, including Hikvision, ZKTeco, and Dahua, witnessed a sudden decline in revenue generation due to the shortage of workforce and production delays throughout the country.

Apart from that, the onset of the infection had affected the global supply of security equipment.

Competitors In the market

Bosch Security Systems Inc

Honeywell Security Group

Alarm.Com

Allegion Plc

Nortek Security & Control Llc

United Technologies Corporation

Ingersoll Rand

Control4 Corporation

Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Dt Llc. (Adt)

Johnson Controls International Plc.

Secom Co. Ltd.

Other prominent players

Market Segmentation

By Product

Smart Locks

Electronic Door Locks

Biometric Locks

Keypad Locks

Wireless Locks

Fire Sprinklers & Extinguishers

Security Cameras

Sensors

Security Alarms

By Solution

Home Integrated Security

Intercom System

Audio-Visual Surveillance

Access Control & Management

Fire Protection

Alert System

By Residential Type

Independent

Apartment

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Western Europe

The UK

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Poland

Russia

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Rest of MEA

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

