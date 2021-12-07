Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Report 2021 Global Size, Industry Shares, Revenue, Innovative Technologies, Recent and Future Demand, Growth Statistics, Development Status, Business Opportunities and Forecast till 2030

Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The Robotic Process Automation (RPA) market size is anticipated to reach USD 8,781.2 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 29.5%. Requirement of businesses to eliminate human errors due to manual interference in processes along with reduction in time consumption are factors responsible for positively influencing the adoption rate of RPA technology.

Previously artificial intelligence and robotic process automation were largely considered to be different technologies. But, with advancements in the offerings it is observed these technologies are complimenting each other in terms of handling processes. It enables organizations in processing huge volumes of data and in providing support for better decision making. Cognitive computing which covers wide array of areas including adaptive learning, speech recognition, and pattern identification is integrated in robotic process automation (RPA) solutions to transform and automate crucial business processes of organizations across multiple industry verticals.

The potential of achieving robust ROI from deployment of RPA completely dependent on the organizational requirements and business processes which are to be automated. In the near future, the market is expected to witness growing base of RPA vendors as they target to gain revenue share from this expanding market. This is expected through introduction of solutions which will cater to the rising need to automate business process management processes. Furthermore, the adoption is expected to intensify as the prices of RPA deployment are continually witnessing a declining trend. Moreover, this technology adoption provides organizations the capability to accomplish better outcomes from their process with benefits including reduction in costs, improved accuracy, and better compliance.

However, factors like reluctance in the transition phase from conventional business process to automation along with shortage in technical expertise required during deployment and integration of RPA solution are challenges which might affect the growth in this market. roThis market report includes insights with market size and forecast by process, by operation, by type, by industry, and by organization size. Analysis for each region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) is provided for all segmentation of the robotic process automation market research report.

North America is expected to be largest regional market while Asia Pacific regional market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2018 to 2026. The region’s leading position is attributed to significant demand and preference of the BFSI industry vertical towards automation of business processes. Furthermore, presence of established and major players in North America region and availability of infrastructure for effective adoption of RPA is another factor responsible for the boost in adoption of robotic process automation solutions.

European region is expected to witness growth in this market as the region has a presence of significant amount of companies in the manufacturing and logistics sector. Adoption of RPA technology provides the capability to streamline pickup and drop operations. This eventually leads to reduction in cycle time ultimately resulting in enhanced customer experience.

The major key players operating in the robotic process automation (RPA) market include Blue Prism Group Plc (UK), Celaton Ltd. (UK), Softomotive (UK), Kofax Ltd. (U.S.), Xerox Corporation (U.S.), Automation Anywhere Inc. (U.S.), Ipsoft, Inc. (U.S.), UiPath (U.S.), Verint Systems Inc. (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), Redwood Software (Netherlands), Daythree Business Services sdn bhd (Malaysia), and Kryon Systems (Israel).

global robotic process automation market on the basis of process, operation, type, industry, organization size, and region:

Robotic Process Automation by Process Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Automated Solution

Decision Support and Management Solution

Interaction Solution

Robotic Process Automation by Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Rule Based

Knowledge Based

Robotic Process Automation by Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Tool Based

Model-Based Application Tools

Process-Based Application Tools

Service Based

Consulting

Integration and Development

Training

Robotic Process Automation by Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

IT & Telecom

Healthcare and Pharma

BFSI

Manufacturing

Logistics

Retail

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Robotic Process Automation by Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Small and Medium Sized Businesses (SMBs)

Large Enterprises

Robotic Process Automation by Region Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Belgium

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Israel

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

