Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Share 2021 Comprehensive Insights, Growth Factors Analysis, Industry Demand, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Import-Export Scenario, Competitive Landscape, Innovations and Business Outlook till 2030

The global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 3,457.8 million by 2026 according to a new study. The report "Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Software and Services); By Services (Consulting, Implementation, Training); By Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises); By Application (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026" gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

The global Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market size is expected to reach USD 3,457.8 million by 2026 according to a new study. The report “Robotic Process Automation in BFSI Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Type (Software and Services); By Services (Consulting, Implementation, Training); By Organization Size (SME, Large Enterprises); By Application (Banking, Financial Services & Insurance); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026” gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.

Inherent benefits offered by robotic process automation (RPA) such as process transparency, enhanced customer service, on-boarding optimization of processes, highest degree of data integrity, shorter lifecycles, and ability to effectively comply with regulations of various enforcement agencies combined with the data driven nature of the overall banking and financial sector are some of the factors proving beneficial for the overall RPA in BFSI market growth. In addition, ability of RPA to help clients to capitalize and gain from growth opportunities thus providing a competitive edge is another factor responsible for the overall market growth.

Banking sector is characterized by the presence of a large number of players thus resulting in a high industrial rivalry. Due to such competitive environment, companies are trying to implement cost effective solutions that may help them to stay ahead of the competition. RPA is one such preferred solution. It automates the otherwise tedious manual operations thus saving precious man hours, results in client satisfaction thus ultimately catering to client loyalty, and provides better quality control through its operating procedures. Such factors have resulted in the overall Robotic Process Automation in BFSI growth in the past and this scenario is expected to continue till 2026.

Robotic Process Automation is used in a variety of applications such as entry of a new account across various platforms and networks, duplicating of accounts and account reconciliation, extraction of forms, VAT reporting, cleansing and updating of account, credit card processing, loan processing among others. These processes are directly related to customer experience and hence, companies are automating these processes through RPA to provide better and enhanced customer experience in order to gain more market share. Such trends are benefitting the Robotic Process Automation in BFSI market growth.

North American region is expected to maintain its dominance over the market for the next eight years. High demand particularly from the U.S. market is a key contributor to this scenario. Presence of highly sophisticated and advanced banking and financial infrastructure in the country, strong presence of industry participants, coupled with high demand for enhanced customer experience are some of the factors driving the market growth in the region. Countries such as China, Japan and South Korea are primarily driving the growth in Asia Pacific region, which is anticipated to witness high growth rate till 2026.

Some of the major industry participants include WorkFusion, Inc., UiPath, Thoughtonomy, Softomotive, Kryon Systems, Pegasystems Inc., NICE, Blue Prism, Kofax Inc. and Automation Anywhere Inc., among others. Companies are trying to provide one stop solutions to all the needs of their clients and are constantly developing new solutions to cater to the customized needs of the clients.

The RPA in BFSI market has been segmented on the basis of type, service, organization, application, and region

RPA in BFSI Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Software

Service

RPA in BFSI Service Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Consulting

Training

Implementation

RPA in BFSI Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

SME

Large Scale

RPA in BFSI Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Banking

Financial services & institution

RPA in BFSI Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

South Korea

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East & Africa

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

