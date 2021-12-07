Video Analytics Market Share and Size 2021 Global Industry Growth, Players Data, Recent Trends, Latest Updates, Business Prospects, Demand, Progression Status, Regional Outlook 2030

Video Analytics Market Growth 2021-2030 , Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Video Analytics Market and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Video Analytics Market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). – In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region

The global video analytics market size is expected to reach USD 25.4 billion by 2026 according to a new research report published by Report Ocean. The report “Video Analytics Market, [By Component (Software, and Services); By Deployment Model (On-Premise, Cloud-Based); By Application (Traffic Monitoring, Intrusion Management, Crowd Monitoring, Automatic Number Plate Recognition, Others); By End User; By Region] – Market Size & Forecast, 2019 – 2026”, provides in depth analysis of the current and future market trends.

Video analytics solutions have the capability of offering real time results. The adoption of these solutions is increasingly rapidly for ensuring security and also reduces the burden in terms of costs by enabling dependency on workforce. Also, minimum investments requirement for the integration of video analytics software into the existing surveillance infrastructure and thus enabling considerable return on investments (RoI), is a major driving factor among enterprises for adoption of these solutions.



The industry verticals where the adoption of these solutions is high are transportation & logistics, defence and government, and retail sectors. Moreover, significant efforts and focus towards minimizing crime rate in the retail industry via development of a safe and conducive environment for customers and employees is expected to assist the market growth during forecast period. The growth in adoption of these solutions is mainly aided by growing security concerns across the world which in turn has resulted in demand for applications such as monitoring and intrusion management around premises/boundaries.



Geographically, North America video analytics market is observed to be the largest market during 2017 among all regions and is expected to dominate throughout the forecast period. Growth in this region is expected mainly due to surge in requirement of efficient video surveillance across the retail sector along with initiatives to curb crime and terrorism activities. Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant market growth due to introduction of smart cities concept in countries such as China, and India. As a part of these smart city initiatives various techniques for video surveillance are required to be integrated in administration systems to enhance efficiency.

Some of the leading companies providing video analytics solutions covered in the competitive section of the report include Agent Video Intelligence Ltd, Allgovision Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Aventura Technologies Inc, Avigilon Corporation, Axis Communications, Cisco Systems Inc., Genetec Inc., Honeywell International Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Intuvision, Inc., and Qognify Puretech Systems Inc. The video analytics space is observed to be fragmented and consists of several players impacting the regional and global market. Strategic initiatives such as collaborations, mergers, new market entries, targeted solutions, etc. are undertaken by the companies to expand their customer base. For instance, during 2017 Cisco introduced a video analytics tool targeted at improvement of operators’ knowledge in the public transportation sector.



Report Ocean has segmented the global 3D printing metal market on the basis of Component, Deployment Model, Application, End User and region:



Video Analytics by Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Software



Services



Video Analytics by Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



On Premise



Cloud Based



Video Analytics by Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)

Traffic Monitoring



Intrusion Management



Crowd Monitoring



Automatic Number Plate Recognition



Others



Video Analytics by End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



BFSI



Transportation



Retail



Defence and Government



Travel and Hospitality



Others



Video Analytics by Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2026)



North America



U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Belgium



Asia Pacific



China



India



Japan



South Korea



Latin America



Brazil



Mexico



Middle East and Africa



Israel

Our market research provides vital intelligence on market size, business trends, industry structure, market share, and market forecasts that are essential to developing business plans and strategy.

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

