Voice and Speech Recognition Market 2021 Demand Analysis, Industry Size-Share Estimation, Top Leading Companies, Future Strategies, Business Opportunities, Growth Statistics, Revenue and Forecast to 2030

The global speech and voice recognition market size is expected to grow to USD 31.49 billion by 2026. The report "Voice and Speech Recognition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Interface (AI-Based, Non-AI Based); By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer, Retail, Government, Home security & Automation, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026", provides step-by-step analysis into current market insights and detailed analysis of future market trends.

The global speech and voice recognition market size is expected to grow to USD 31.49 billion by 2026 according to a new report published by Report Ocean. The report “Voice and Speech Recognition Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services); By Interface (AI-Based, Non-AI Based); By End-User (Automotive, Healthcare, BFSI, Consumer, Retail, Government, Home security & Automation, Others); By Regions, Segments & Forecast, 2019 – 2026”, provides step-by-step analysis into current market insights and detailed analysis of future market trends.

In 2018, the non AI-based voice and speech recognition segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue. North America is expected to be the leading contributor to global market revenue during forecast period. A currently moving demand for virtual assistants at homes and enterprises supports the growth of this market. A growing need for automation in customer service and integration of virtual assistants with smart home appliances (digital homes) drive the growth of market. A need to streamline enterprise communication to improve productivity further supports market growth. Other driving factors include increased use in automobiles, mobile banking applications and Electronic health record applications (EHR). The increasing use in biometric applications for user voice authentication would boost market growth during forecast period. A surging demand from emerging economies and technological advancements are factors expected to provide several growth opportunities in coming years.



An upward interest shone through in cars sector and expanding modernization of vehicles drove showcase development. The thought process being voice acknowledgements diminish mistakes enhancing market effectiveness. IT has been foreseen that half of ventures will be voice essays by 2020. An increasing number of data lapses such as security attacks give reasonable credence to voice recognition systems that are more reliable authentication methods. Growing number of security concerns drive market.



North America came up with highest revenue in the market in 2017 and is anticipated to lead market gains through the forecast period. Use of intelligent virtual assistants to replace traditional interactive response systems has boosted market growth in the region. Use of intelligent virtual assistants is proving effective by enhancing customer and brand experience providing a consumer-friendly environment. The presence of established telecom and cloud infrastructure in the region and growing trend of BYOD drive the market growth in the region. The demand for voice recognition systems has grown significantly in BFSI and healthcare sectors in the regions. Increased adoption of smart homes and smart buildings would provide opportunities for market during forecast period.



China is the world’s largest populace and is expected to have high adoption rates for these technologies. The number of mobile transactions has reportedly increased which makes it ideal for implementation of this software.Market players are introducing new products in the market to cater to a growing customer base and players are venturing into new markets to expand customer portal and make market presence strong.

The companies in the speech and voice recognition market include Google, Inc., Baidu, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Advanced Voice Recognition Systems, Inc., Apple, Inc., IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Briana soft, VoiceBox Technologies, Fulcrum Biometrics, Neurotechnology, M2SYS Biometrics, Sensory Inc., Voice Base, INc., Agnitio Corp., Auraya Systems, VoiceTrust and Nuance Communications.



Report Ocean has segmented the speech and voice recognition market into component, interface, end-user and region



Voice and Speech Recognition Component Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Hardware



Software



Services



Voice and Speech Recognition Interface Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



AI-Based



Non-AI Based



Voice and Speech Recognition End-User Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



Automotive



Healthcare



BFSI



Consumer



Retail



Commercial



Others

Voice and Speech Recognition Regional Outlook (Revenue USD Million, 2015 – 2026)



North America



US



Canada



Europe



UK



Germany



France



Italy



Asia Pacific



India



China



Japan



Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



MEA

A combination of factors, including COVID-19 containment situation, end-use market recovery & Recovery Timeline of 2020/ 2021

Under COVID-19 Outbreak Impact Analysis:

We analyzed industry trends in the context of COVID-19. We analyzed the impact of COVID-19 on the product industry chain based on the upstream and downstream markets. We analyze the impact of COVID-19 on various regions and major countries.

The impact of COVID-19 on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

What should be entry strategies, countermeasures to economic impact, and marketing channels?

What are market dynamics?

What are challenges and opportunities?

What is economic impact on market?

What is current market status? What’s market competition in this industry, both company, and country wise? What’s market analysis by taking applications and types in consideration?

Key questions answered: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Geographical Breakdown: The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the impact and recovery path of Covid 19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Countries: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, Vietnam

In-Depth Qualitative COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis Include Identification And Investigation Of The Following Aspects: Market Structure, Growth Drivers, Restraints and Challenges, Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities, Porter’s Fiver Forces. The report also inspects the financial standing of the leading companies, which includes gross profit, revenue generation, sales volume, sales revenue, manufacturing cost, individual growth rate, and other financial ratios. The report basically gives information about the Market trends, growth factors, limitations, opportunities, challenges, future forecasts, and details about all the key market players.

