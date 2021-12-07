Population Health Management Market Trends with Growth Statistics 2021, Industry Size, Business Demand, Top Countries Data with Share Evaluation, Key Segmentation and Competitive Strategy till 2027

Global Population Health Management Market is valued approximately at USD 22.9 Billion in 2020 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.5% over the forecast period 2021-2027. Population Health Management refers to the collection of patient data through health information technology resources to improve both clinical and financial outcomes.

The global Population Health Management market is being driven by growing number of chronic diseases which demand for better healthcare services, an expanding healthcare industry, increasing demand for affordable treatment along with value-based medicines, and rising digitalization of healthcare systems. For instance: in January 2021, Digital health company Zyter developed Zyter Smart Hospitals with the 5G-ready platform that connects a hospital’s disparate data systems, departments, people, and the latest Internet of Things (IoT) technology devices.

Furthermore, the indulgence of favorable government initiatives and increasing investments from the large players to improve health infrastructure, will provide new opportunities for the global Population Health Management industry. For instance: in the financial year 2021-22, Indian government increased the budget allocation for health and well being’ by 137 per cent to Rs. 2.23 lakh crore from the previous year’s budget estimate of over Rs. 94,000 crore. However, unstable data privacy laws in the certain countries and lack of skilled workers who can operate digitization in healthcare sector efficiently may impede market growth over the forecast period of 2021-2027.

The key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World are considered while regional analysis of the global Population Health Management Market. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share due to developed healthcare infrastructure, rising diseases and adoption of Internet-of-Things in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2027, due to the investments and reforms to modernize healthcare infrastructure and availability of skilled technicians in the region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Koninklijke Philips

i2i Population Health

Health Catalyst

Optum

Enli Health Intelligence

eClinicalWorks

Orion Health

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Software

Services

By Mode of Delivery:

Web-based

Cloud-based

On-premise

By End-Use:

Healthcare Providers

Healthcare Payers

Employer Groups

Government Bodies

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Population Health Management Market research report offers:

Market definition of the market along with the analysis of different influencing factors like drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Extensive research on the competitive landscape of global Steel Abrasives

Identification and analysis of micro and macro factors that are and will affect on the growth of the market.

A comprehensive list of key market players operating in the market.

Analysis of the different market segments such as type, size, applications, and end-users.

It offers a descriptive analysis of demand-supply chaining in the market.

Statistical analysis of some significant economics facts

Figures, charts, graphs, pictures to describe the market clearly.

