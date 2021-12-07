Taiwan to temporarily refrain from responding to US boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) said that Taiwan’s relevant ministries will hold off from responding to Washington’s decision to boycott the Beijing Olympics until it has reviewed all recent developments.

U.S. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Monday (Dec. 6) said that the country will diplomatically boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Psaki pointed out that the decision is due to China’s “ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses.” However, she said the U.S. fully supports participating American athletes.

Chang said that Taiwan has gathered relevant information from the U.S. government and is reviewing developments to fully understand the situation. Relevant government ministries will consider all aspects of the situation before making appropriate responses, the Liberty Times reported.

The spokesperson added the government is responsible for protecting the rights of participating athletes and providing assistance and care for them.