Taiwan reports 21 imported COVID cases, most in 2021

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Tuesday (Dec. 7) reported 21 imported COVID-19 cases, marking the most imported cases reported in a single day in 2021.

CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) that afternoon announced 21 imported cases and no new local infections for the 33rd day in a row. The command center did not announce any deaths, leaving the COVID death toll at 848.

Imported cases

According to Chen, the 21 imported cases include eight males and 13 females ranging in age from their 20s to their 60s. Between Oct. 29 and Dec. 5, they entered Taiwan from Belize (case No. 16,774), the U.S. (case Nos. 16,775 and 16,777), Indonesia (case Nos. 16,776, 16,778-16,779, and 16,781-16,782, Vietnam (case No. 16,780), Singapore (case Nos. 16783-16787), Cambodia (case No. 16,788), and the Philippines (case no. 16,791).

Of these 21 cases, nine were Indonesian migrant workers and five were Bangladeshi ship crewmen who arrived from Singapore. Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy head of the CECC’s medical response division, said that a second test implemented on the five Bangladeshi men yielded four negatives and one positive result.

Lo said the Ct value of the five Bangladeshi crewmen ranged between 29 and 33, indicating that they had been infected for quite some time. Added to the fact that they tested positive for antibodies to the virus, Lo said that the current assessment is that it is likely these are "old cases," and asserted that the threat to the community is "relatively low."

COVID case statistics

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has carried out 4,565,572 COVID tests, with 4,547,856 coming back negative. Of the 16,683 confirmed cases, 2,039 were imported, 14,590 were local, 36 came from the Navy's "Goodwill Fleet," three were from a cargo pilot cluster, and one was unresolved.

A total of 111 people have been removed as confirmed cases, while 14 cases are still under investigation. Up until now, 848 individuals have succumbed to the disease.

Of the 836 deaths from local infections, 412 were in New Taipei; 321 in Taipei; 29 in Keelung; 27 in Taoyuan; 15 in Changhua County; 13 in Hsinchu County; five in Taichung; three in Miaoli County; two each in Yilan and Hualien counties; and one each in Hsinchu City, Nantou County, Yunlin County, Tainan City, Kaohsiung City, Pingtung County, and Taitung County. The 12 other deaths were imported cases.