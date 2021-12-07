Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Kirkwood leads Harvard past Babson College 74-64

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 12:42
Kirkwood leads Harvard past Babson College 74-64

BOSTON (AP) — Noah Kirkwood had 15 points, 10 rebounds and four steals as Harvard defeated Babson College 74-64 on Monday night.

Idan Tretout scored 16 points, Luka Sakota 13 points and Chris Ledlum 13 points for the Crimson (6-4).

Babson led 37-34 at halftime but was outscored 40-27 in the second half.

Spencer Cline scored 17 points for the Division III Beavers. Nate Amado had 10 points and 12 rebounds.

—-

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-12-07 14:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis