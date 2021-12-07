Alexa
Taipei Railway Station expands COVID vaccination service

A total of 2,001 people showed up for Moderna shots Monday

  104
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 13:48
Moderna vaccinations at Taipei Railway Station are a success, says the CECC. 

Moderna vaccinations at Taipei Railway Station are a success, says the CECC.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After 2,001 people turned up at Taipei Railway Station for COVID-19 shots Monday (Dec. 6), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said it had decided to expand the service.

In order to speed up the vaccination campaign to counter the Omicron variant, the authorities announced last week they were planning to administer COVID jabs at supermarkets and railway stations. PX Mart, Mega City in New Taipei City’s Banqiao District, and Carrefour agreed to host the campaign, with NT$100 (US$3.6) vouchers and food products as incentives for the public.

As the inoculations at Taipei Railway Station proved a success with commuters, the CECC said it decided to increase the number of vaccination points inside the building from one to three, resulting in a total of 2,001 individuals receiving Moderna jabs Monday, CNA reported.

An estimated 34,000 doses reached their expiry date Tuesday (Dec. 7), with the distribution of the vaccines lasting until 11 p.m. Monday in order to use up the complete supply, the CECC said.
Updated : 2021-12-07 14:43 GMT+08:00

