Taiwan ranked 14th most powerful country in Asia

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The annual Asia Power Index for 2021 by the Lowy Institute has ranked Taiwan 14th out of 26 countries in the region, with an overall score of 16.2 out of 100.

The country lost 0.5 points in its overall score relative to 2020, according to a Lowy Institute report.

Taiwan is considered a middle power in Asia, according to the Australian think tank.

The top ten countries included the United States, ranked number one with a score of 82.2, followed by China (74.6), Japan (38.7), India (37.7), Russia (33), Australia (30.8), South Korea (30), Singapore (26.2), Indonesia (19.4), and Thailand (19.2).

Each country’s comprehensive power is its weighted average across eight thematic measures of power.

Taiwan is performing best in the economic capability measure, where it places eighth, and is trending upwards. Taiwan’s economy is also projected to buck the economic trends of the pandemic too, being just one of only three economies in Asia predicted to have a larger GDP in 2030 than originally forecast before the outbreak of COVID-19.

Taiwan ranks lowest in the diplomatic influence measure, where it comes in at 19th. Despite its capable network of unofficial representative offices across the region, its lack of official representation hampers its power in this area.

The Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) administration’s competent handling of the pandemic has indeed lifted Taiwan’s international reputation, according to the report. Yet the country’s proximity to China, disputed sovereignty, and legacy of conflict with the communist country count as large threats to its overall power.