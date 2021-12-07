Patriots out-run Bills in14-10 win in blustery conditions

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) changes direction in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second... New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) changes direction in front of Buffalo Bills free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park... New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) calls signals during the second half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can't hang onto a pass in the end zone with New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defendi... Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) can't hang onto a pass in the end zone with New England Patriots free safety Devin McCourty (32) defending during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an N... New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) is tackled by Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) during the second half of an NFL football game in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N... Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) scrambles during the second half of an NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, center, takes a hand off from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) for a touchdown during ... New England Patriots running back Damien Harris, center, takes a hand off from New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones (10) for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) takes a handoff for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo... New England Patriots running back Damien Harris (37) takes a handoff for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damien Harris scored on a 64-yard run in blustery conditions in which Mac Jones attempted just three passes, and the New England Patriots shored up their familiar place atop the AFC with a 14-10 win over the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Defensive back Miles Bryant sealed the victory by batting down Josh Allen’s pass at the goal line with Buffalo facing fourth-and-14 at New England’s 18 with 1:55 remaining.

The Patriots leaned heavily on their ground game out-gaining the Bills 229 to 99 in yards rushing, with the cold, windy snowy night negating Allen’s strong-armed passing attack.

New England (9-4) won its seventh consecutive game, improved to 6-0 on the road this season and now has a two-win edge over the Bills (7-5) in the AFC East standings.

Harris finished with a season-best 111 yards rushing and opened the scoring on New England’s ninth play from scrimmage. Facing third-and-5, Harris burst though a gaping hole up the middle and was untouched on his way to the end zone.

With the Patriots facing the wind gusting up to 40 mph, coach Bill Belichick succeeded on a 2-point conversion, with Brandon Bolden scoring just inside the left pylon.

The Patriots never trailed with Nick Folk hitting two field goals — both with the wind at his back — from 34 and 41 yards.

The Bills continued their inconsistencies by losing four of their past seven, and have not won consecutive games since capping a 4-0 run spanning Sept. 19 to Oct. 10.

