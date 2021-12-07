Florida State beats BYU in PKs for 3rd national title

BYU's Olivia Smith (2) battles for the ball against Florida State's Kristina Lynch (4) during the second half of the NCAA College Cup women's soccer f... BYU's Olivia Smith (2) battles for the ball against Florida State's Kristina Lynch (4) during the second half of the NCAA College Cup women's soccer final, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Yujie Zhao rocketed home the game-winning penalty kick and Florida State edged BYU 4-3 in PKs on Monday to win its third women's national championship in program history and second in the last four years.

Sophomore goalkeeper Cristina Roque made two saves during penalty kicks for the Seminoles, who, ironically, they lost last year's national championship game in PKs.

In the first-ever meeting between the schools, No. 13 BYU and top-ranked Florida State traded chances through 90 minutes of regulation time, but neither team could break through.

The Cougars created a dangerous opportunity off a corner kick early in the first overtime, but Roque came up with one of her four saves.

Florida State had the best chance of the second overtime when Jenna Nighswonger bent a shot from just outside the box, but BYU goalkeeper Cassidy Smith smothered it for one of her two saves.

BYU, playing in its first-ever College Cup, outshot Florida State 10-8 through regulation and the two overtime periods. The Seminoles were playing in their 12th College Cup and sixth national championship game.

The Cougars appeared to take an early lead in the eighth minute when Cameron Tucker broke behind Seminoles’ defense and found the back of the net, but the play was ruled offside.

BYU's All-American midfielder Mikayla Colohan was carried off the field with an apparent ankle injury following a collision in the 32nd minute with Florida State’s Jaelin Howell, who was assessed a yellow card.

But Colohan, who led BYU with 18 goals and 15 assists this season, was able to return in the second half and picked up a yellow card of her own in the 79th minute.

