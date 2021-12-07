Wilson scores 100th career goal in Caps' SO win over Ducks

Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Mon... Washington Capitals' John Carlson (74) scores a goal against Anaheim Ducks goalie John Gibson (36) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson tied the game late in the second period and then scored Washington’s third and final shootout goal to give the Capitals a 4-3 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Monday night.

Tom Wilson scored his 100th career goal and Carl Hagelin added his first of the season for Washington, which improved 2-0-1 during a four-game homestand. Alex Ovechkin added his 20th and 21st assists for the Capitals, then joined Daniel Sprong in scoring during the shootout.

Ilya Samsonov made 31 saves, including the only one required by either goaltender in overtime.

Sonny Milano had a goal and assist for Anaheim, which a day earlier saw all-time leading scorer Ryan Getzlaf go on injured reserve with a lower-body injury. Vinni Lettieri and Joshn Manson also scored for the Ducks, and Trevor Zegras contributed his 14th and 15th assists in the first of a five-game, seven-day East Coast trip.

Rickard Rakell and Troy Terry contributed shootout goals for the Ducks, and John Gibson stopped 26 shots overall.

The Ducks and Capitals combined for five second-period goals.

SENATORS 3, DEVILS 2, SO

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Josh Norris scored the decisive goal in a shootout to lift Ottawa over New Jersey, extending the Senators’ winning streak to three games.

Ottawa’s Tim Stutzle and New Jersey’s Tomas Tatar also scored in the shootout.

The Devils lost their fourth straight in a makeup game for the Nov. 16 one that was postponed because of the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak. Damon Severson and Nathan Bastian scored for the Devils, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves.

Drake Batherson and Brady Tkachuk scored for the Senators. Anton Forsberg made 22 saves.

AVALANCHE 7, FLYERS 5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and Colorado beat Philadelphia. It was the Flyers' ninth straight loss, coming just hours after they fired coach Alain Vigneualt.

Mike Yeo took over as interim coach, but Philadelphia didn’t fare any better following the shakeup.

Nazem Kadri, Gabriel Landeskog, Alex Newhook, Cale Makar, Valeri Nichushkin and Tyson Jost also scored for the Avalanche, who had 50 shots on goal.

Claude Giroux scored twice for Philadelphia, and Oskar Lindblom, Cam Atkinson and Scott Laughton also had goals.

Philadelphia could tie the club record for consecutive losses Wednesday night at New Jersey.

