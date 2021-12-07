Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Older people driving gaming growth in China after restrictions on children

Companies now making games targeting older demographic

  120
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 12:11
86-year old gamer surnamed Yang. (Bilibili, Hardcore Gamer_Old Man Yang photo)

86-year old gamer surnamed Yang. (Bilibili, Hardcore Gamer_Old Man Yang photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Seniors are now driving growth in China’s gaming industry in the aftermath of restrictions on minors that came into force in August.

The COVID-19 pandemic ignited explosive growth in China’s over-60s gaming market, with around 45-57 million seniors hooked up to consoles last year. The total number has roughly doubled since mid-2020, according to statistics cited by a Sixth Tone report on the trend.

The huge jump in old players came during the extended lockdowns that kept many indoors during the first half of 2020, with many millions of senior citizens using various digital services for the first time, such as using apps to order groceries and other necessities. Loneliness is also a big factor, with many seniors drawing social benefits from playing the games, according to individuals interviewed by Sixth Tone.

An increasing number of gaming companies are now building mobile games that target the elderly market, with Candy Crush-like games reportedly among the favorites for the demographic.

Yet some grey-haired gamers find these options too dull and go for games that give them an adrenaline rush.

One 68-year old gamer surnamed Yang (楊) likes to play Call of Duty and Gran Turismo Sport. He even has over 230,000 subscribers on video platform Bilibili, with his channel “Hardcore Gamer_Old Man Yang,” is described as a cult hit among younger viewers.
China
gaming
senior citizens
pandemic
demographic

RELATED ARTICLES

China further corners rare-earth market with new state-owned mega-enterprise
China further corners rare-earth market with new state-owned mega-enterprise
2021/12/06 17:16
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns Straits Forum tool for Beijing's unification campaign
Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council warns Straits Forum tool for Beijing's unification campaign
2021/12/06 15:52
US defense secretary affirms Washington's commitments to Taiwan amid growing China threat
US defense secretary affirms Washington's commitments to Taiwan amid growing China threat
2021/12/06 10:35
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
2021/12/05 17:10
Democratize yourself: Audrey Tang tells China how to get invited to future summits
Democratize yourself: Audrey Tang tells China how to get invited to future summits
2021/12/05 13:58

Updated : 2021-12-07 13:11 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis