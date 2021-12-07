Alexa
Balanced attack carries Georgia State past Voorhees 80-51

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 10:24
ATLANTA (AP) — Jalen Thomas had 12 points to lead five Georgia State players in double figures as the Panthers romped past Voorhees College 80-51 on Monday night.

Corey Allen and Justin Roberts added 11 points apiece for the Panthers (5-3). Allen also had 13 rebounds and eight assists. Ja'Heim Hudson and Evan Johnson both scored 10.

Joell Davis had 12 points to lead the Tigers.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-12-07 12:04 GMT+08:00

