Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan fighting to stave off invasion by cane toads

Feral amphibians probably offspring of runaway pets

  104
By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 10:47
The cane toad. (AP photo)

The cane toad. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Environmentalists are battling to contain an outbreak of the poisonous, invasive cane toad species, in Taiwan’s Nantou County.

Members of the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society are on the front lines and have been wading through rice fields and vegetable patches to capture the invasive amphibians, per a France 24 report. The groups are conducting night patrols too, as the toads are most active after the sun goes down.

Originally from South and Central America, cane toads have threatened ecosystems in habitats around the Pacific Rim where they have been introduced, most notably in Australia, the Philippines, and parts of the U.S., per France 24.

Their toxicity can be lethal, and are a particular risk to dogs, who may curiously bite or lick them.

Though their current numbers seem low, with about 200 caught in recent weeks, if not addressed, the population could drastically increase.

Cane farmers in northern parts of Australia first brought 102 toads into the country in the 1930s to help subdue beetles that were eating their crops. Within a few decades, the total number ballooned to an estimated 1.5 billion, while others estimate the number to be around 200 million, according to a Washington Post report.

Some Taiwanese keep cane toads as pets, and it is likely the current outbreak of feral toads first escaped from local breeders who bred more of them to keep up with demand.

Toads are considered fortuitous in Taiwan, which may hamper the mission to combat their invasion with some farmers not recognizing their presence as a threat to the local ecosystem.
cane toads
invasive species
ecological balance
Nantou
conservation

RELATED ARTICLES

False killer whale stranded in Taiwan released after rehabilitation
False killer whale stranded in Taiwan released after rehabilitation
2021/11/25 12:28
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
Taiwan hiker bitten by Thai spitting cobra
2021/11/22 17:39
Taiwanese man sentenced to six months in prison for bird deaths
Taiwanese man sentenced to six months in prison for bird deaths
2021/11/21 18:39
Sky ladder in central Taiwan reopens
Sky ladder in central Taiwan reopens
2021/11/07 17:24
Creative scarecrow in southern Taiwan frightens more people than birds
Creative scarecrow in southern Taiwan frightens more people than birds
2021/11/04 16:11

Updated : 2021-12-07 13:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Two Chinese J-16 fighter jets enter Taiwan’s ADIZ
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
Taiwan should not risk booster shots over Omicron variant
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
77% of Taiwanese firms to dole out year-end cash bonus for 2021
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
Omicron will hit zero-tolerance China especially hard: Economist
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
US Air Force secretary says new planes must intimidate China
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Guide to Taiwan's shortened hotel quarantine measures
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Taiwan's latest receipt lottery produces 13 NT$10 million winners
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Chinese reporter ‘protests’ WTA tournament suspension for Peng Shuai
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taipei man investigated for harassing micro-influencer neighbor
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis
Taiwan halts 2nd-dose BioNTech vaccinations for ages 12-17 amid concerns of myocarditis