LINE Pay transaction information from Taiwanese, Japanese, Thai users leaked online

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Over 133,000 LINE Pay transaction records were leaked online and accessed 11 times between Sept. 12 and Nov. 24.

The Japan Broadcasting Corporation (NHK) reported that staff at a research group had mistakenly uploaded information onto GitHub, an online source code-hosting service, where it was viewable by the public. The information included transaction records of LINE Pay users who participated in certain promotional programs between Dec. 26, 2020, and April 2, 2021.

According to CNA, the leaked information included transaction details of Japanese, Taiwanese, and Thai users. No names, addresses, phone numbers, or credit card or bank account information was included in the now-deleted data, per NHK.

However, LINE Pay advised affected users to be cautious of suspicious messages in case the leaked information is misused. So far, no such incident has been reported. LINE Pay apologized for the incident, promising to train its staff better to prevent similar incidents from occurring again, reported NHK.