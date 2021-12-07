Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Society

South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan

Elderly man struck by car after running red light in Hualien County

  217
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/12/07 11:00
Moment Du Plessis is struck by Liao's car. (Hualien County Police Bureau screen capture)

Moment Du Plessis is struck by Liao's car. (Hualien County Police Bureau screen capture)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly South African man on Monday morning (Dec. 6) was fatally struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in eastern Taiwan.

A 70-year-old South African national surnamed Du Plessis was riding his e-scooter when he apparently did not notice a red light. The moment he drove into the intersection, he was struck by an oncoming car, sending him hurtling 10 meters down the road.

According to police, Du Plessis was driving south on Ji'an road in Hualien County's Ji'an Township at 10:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at the red light, reported UDN. The instant he entered the intersection with Taichang Bridge, a car driven by a 24-year-old woman surnamed Liao (廖) heading east along Qijiaochuan Stream smashed into his vehicle, sending the man flying to the height of a one-story building.

South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Liao's vehicle colliding with Du Plessis. (Hualien County Police Bureau screenshot)

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found that Du Plessis had suffered severe head injuries and lost vital signs, reported TVBS. They immediately rushed him to Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him and declared him dead.

Police administered a breathalyzer test on Liao and found that she had a blood-alcohol level of 0. Investigators are currently awaiting the results of tests on Du Plessis' blood.

South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Ambulance arrives on scene. (Hualien County Police Bureau photo)

It is not clear why Du Plessis did not stop at the stoplight or why Liao had failed to slow down or apply the brakes when Du Plessis entered the intersection. Further investigations will be carried out to determine whether Liao was speeding or other factors led to the accident.

According to police, the Du Plessis' son operates an English cram school in Ji'an Township, and his family will be notified of his death.

South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan
Paramedics tending to Du Plessis. (Hualien County Police Bureau photo)
traffic accident
traffic accidents
red light
running red lights
e-scooter
road accident
South African
traffic fatalities

RELATED ARTICLES

7 injured in early-morning freeway accident in south Taiwan
7 injured in early-morning freeway accident in south Taiwan
2021/11/20 10:41
Trucker saved from edge of overpass in central Taiwan
Trucker saved from edge of overpass in central Taiwan
2021/11/08 13:23
Taiwan manufacturing indicator flashes yellow-red light for 5th month in row
Taiwan manufacturing indicator flashes yellow-red light for 5th month in row
2021/11/03 15:43
Risk of traffic fatalities highest for elderly in Taiwan
Risk of traffic fatalities highest for elderly in Taiwan
2021/10/20 19:38
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
Video shows explosive rockfall strike motorcycles in eastern Taiwan
2021/10/19 10:51