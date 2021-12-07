South African man riding e-scooter fatally struck by car in eastern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An elderly South African man on Monday morning (Dec. 6) was fatally struck by a car while riding an electric scooter in eastern Taiwan.

A 70-year-old South African national surnamed Du Plessis was riding his e-scooter when he apparently did not notice a red light. The moment he drove into the intersection, he was struck by an oncoming car, sending him hurtling 10 meters down the road.

According to police, Du Plessis was driving south on Ji'an road in Hualien County's Ji'an Township at 10:30 a.m. when he failed to stop at the red light, reported UDN. The instant he entered the intersection with Taichang Bridge, a car driven by a 24-year-old woman surnamed Liao (廖) heading east along Qijiaochuan Stream smashed into his vehicle, sending the man flying to the height of a one-story building.



Liao's vehicle colliding with Du Plessis. (Hualien County Police Bureau screenshot)

Paramedics who arrived at the scene found that Du Plessis had suffered severe head injuries and lost vital signs, reported TVBS. They immediately rushed him to Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital, but doctors were unable to resuscitate him and declared him dead.

Police administered a breathalyzer test on Liao and found that she had a blood-alcohol level of 0. Investigators are currently awaiting the results of tests on Du Plessis' blood.



Ambulance arrives on scene. (Hualien County Police Bureau photo)

It is not clear why Du Plessis did not stop at the stoplight or why Liao had failed to slow down or apply the brakes when Du Plessis entered the intersection. Further investigations will be carried out to determine whether Liao was speeding or other factors led to the accident.

According to police, the Du Plessis' son operates an English cram school in Ji'an Township, and his family will be notified of his death.



Paramedics tending to Du Plessis. (Hualien County Police Bureau photo)