Patriots to play Bills minus leading tackler, Kyle Dugger

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 08:16
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The New England Patriots are minus their top tackler, safety Kyle Dugger, for their game at the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

Dugger was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday. Linebacker Jamie Collins returns after missing the past three weeks with an ankle injury, and was activated off injured reserve hours before kickoff in a showdown between the AFC East's top two teams.

The Bills, meanwhile, are playing their first game since starting cornerback Tre’Davious White sustained a season-ending left knee injury in a 31-6 win over the Saints.

Buffalo did welcome back run-stuffing tackle Star Lotulelei and starting right tackle Spencer Brown. Lotulelei missed four games and Brown two on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Bills were still minus starting guard Jon Feliciano, who resumed practicing this week but remains on injured reserve for a fifth consecutive game with a calf injury.

Buffalo placed backup linebacker A.J. Klein on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and promoted linebacker Joe Giles-Harris and defensive tackle Eli Ankou off the practice squad.

Updated : 2021-12-07 10:06 GMT+08:00

