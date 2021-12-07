4 Chinese military planes enter Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Four Chinese military planes entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Monday, marking the fifth intrusion this month.

Two People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shenyang J-11 fighter planes, one Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane, and one Shaanxi Y-8 reconnaissance airplane flew into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, Taiwan sent aircraft, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF planes.

13 Chinese military planes have been tracked in Taiwan’s identification zone so far this month, comprised of seven spotter planes and six fighter jets.

Since September of last year, China has increased its use of gray zone tactics by routinely sending aircraft into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most occurrences taking place in the southwest corner of the zone.

An ADIZ is an area that extends beyond a country’s airspace where air traffic controllers ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves. Gray zone tactics are defined as "an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance that attempts to achieve one’s security objectives without resorting to direct and sizable use of force.”



Chinese Y-8 RECCE. (MND photo)



Chinese Y-8 ASW. (MND photo)



Flight path of Chinese planes on Dec. 6. (MND image)