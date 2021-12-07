Alexa
By Associated Press
2021/12/07 05:24
Delta, Kohl's rise; Moderna, AST SpaceMobile fall

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:

Del Taco Restaurants Inc., up $4.98 to $12.51.

Jack in the Box is paying a big premium to buy the California-based restaurant chain.

GCP Applied Technologies Inc., up $4.62 to $31.64.

French construction materials supplier Saint-Gobain is buying the specialty chemicals maker for about $2.3 billion.

Kohl’s Inc., up $2.62 to $51.07.

An activist investor is pushing the department store chain to sell the company or spin off its e-commerce division.

Buckle Inc., up $1.19 to $48.07.

The teen clothing retailer increased its quarterly dividend and announced a special cash dividend.

Science Applications International Corp., up 28 cents to $85.84.

The technical engineering company raised its profit forecast.

AST SpaceMobile Inc., down 82 cents to $8.42.

The developer of space-based cellular broadband technology rescheduled the launch of its BlueWalker 3 satellite.

Moderna Inc., down $41.39 to $265.33.

The drug developer's president warned of the risk that existing vaccines could be less effective against the omicron variant of COVID-19.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up $2.16 to $38.14.

Airline stocks rose after Dr. Anthony Fauci said early indications suggest the omicron variant may be less dangerous than the delta variant.

Updated : 2021-12-07 07:04 GMT+08:00

