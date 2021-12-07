Alexa
Section of Everton fans leave seats during game in protest

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 04:58
Everton supporters show a banner during the Premier League soccer match between Everton and Arsenal at Goodison Park in Liverpool, England, Monday Dec...

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A section of Everton fans left their seats after the 27th minute of the English Premier League match against Arsenal on Monday to signal their unhappiness at the board amid the club's 27th season without a trophy.

Some of the fans were seen making their way toward the exits inside Goodison Park as play continued, with the match at 0-0.

Everton headed into the game in 16th place and having failed to win any of its previous eight games in the league, the worst run of any team.

There was plenty of disgruntlement among the Everton fan base after a 4-1 loss to local rival Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, with fans chanting “Sack the board” and certain officials targeted for abuse.

In the early hours of Monday, the club announced that director of football Marcel Brands left while saying manager Rafa Benitez had the backing of the board.

Everton's last major silverware was the FA Cup in 1995. The last of its nine English top-flight titles came in 1987.

Updated : 2021-12-07 07:03 GMT+08:00

