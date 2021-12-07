Alexa
8th-placed Genk fires coach Van den Brom after bad results

By Associated Press
2021/12/07 00:26
BRUSSELS (AP) — Racing Genk fired coach John van den Brom on Monday following bad results that left the club in eighth place in the Belgian league and out of the cup competition.

In his 13 months at the club, Van den Brom won the Belgian Cup last year but couldn't get Genk in position to contend for the title so far this season. It lags leading Union St. Gilles by 15 points.

“Management took the decision because the results did not match the quality of our players nor our ambition,” Genk said in a statement.

Assistant manager Glen Riddersholm takes the helm until a further decision on a new coach is taken.

Updated : 2021-12-07 02:25 GMT+08:00

