Monday At Arena Loire Angers, France Purse: $115,000 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor ANGERS, FRANCE (AP) _ Results Monday from Open Angers Arena Loire at Arena Loire (seedings in parentheses): Women's Singles Qualification

Daniela Vismane (8), Latvia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko (1), Russia, 6-2, 7-6.

Natalia Vikhlyantseva (4), Russia, def. Iryna Shymanovich (5), Belarus, 7-5, 6-1.

Isabella Shinikova (3), Bulgaria, def. Martina Di Giuseppe (6), Italy, 6-3, 6-2.

Yue Yuan (7), China, def. Selena Janicijevic, France, 6-2, 6-0.

Women's Singles

Round of 32

Julia Grabher, Austria, def. Varvara Gracheva (5), Russia, 6-4, 6-3.