All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Florida
|24
|17
|4
|3
|37
|93
|67
|Toronto
|26
|17
|7
|2
|36
|80
|62
|Tampa Bay
|24
|15
|5
|4
|34
|81
|65
|Detroit
|25
|13
|9
|3
|29
|71
|78
|Boston
|21
|12
|8
|1
|25
|61
|56
|Buffalo
|24
|8
|13
|3
|19
|70
|90
|Montreal
|26
|6
|17
|3
|15
|59
|93
|Ottawa
|22
|6
|15
|1
|13
|57
|86
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Washington
|25
|15
|4
|6
|36
|88
|62
|N.Y. Rangers
|23
|16
|4
|3
|35
|68
|57
|Carolina
|23
|16
|6
|1
|33
|75
|52
|Pittsburgh
|24
|11
|8
|5
|27
|69
|67
|Columbus
|23
|13
|10
|0
|26
|76
|75
|New Jersey
|22
|9
|9
|4
|22
|65
|76
|Philadelphia
|22
|8
|10
|4
|20
|51
|72
|N.Y. Islanders
|20
|5
|10
|5
|15
|38
|61
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Minnesota
|24
|17
|6
|1
|35
|92
|71
|Winnipeg
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|74
|68
|St. Louis
|24
|12
|8
|4
|28
|80
|70
|Nashville
|24
|13
|10
|1
|27
|68
|68
|Colorado
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|85
|71
|Dallas
|21
|12
|7
|2
|26
|60
|58
|Chicago
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|54
|75
|Arizona
|24
|5
|17
|2
|12
|43
|89
|GP
|W
|L
|OT
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Calgary
|25
|15
|5
|5
|35
|81
|51
|Edmonton
|23
|16
|7
|0
|32
|86
|70
|Anaheim
|25
|13
|8
|4
|30
|84
|74
|Vegas
|24
|14
|10
|0
|28
|81
|73
|San Jose
|25
|13
|11
|1
|27
|66
|68
|Los Angeles
|23
|10
|9
|4
|24
|64
|63
|Seattle
|24
|9
|13
|2
|20
|72
|84
|Vancouver
|25
|8
|15
|2
|18
|60
|80
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Columbus 6, San Jose 4
Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1
Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO
Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1
Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3
Vegas 3, Calgary 2
Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.
Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.
Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.