All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 Toronto 26 17 7 2 36 80 62 Tampa Bay 24 15 5 4 34 81 65 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 Ottawa 22 6 15 1 13 57 86

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 Pittsburgh 24 11 8 5 27 69 67 Columbus 23 13 10 0 26 76 75 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 Philadelphia 22 8 10 4 20 51 72 N.Y. Islanders 20 5 10 5 15 38 61

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 Winnipeg 24 12 8 4 28 74 68 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 Chicago 24 9 13 2 20 54 75 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 51 Edmonton 23 16 7 0 32 86 70 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 Los Angeles 23 10 9 4 24 64 63 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 Vancouver 25 8 15 2 18 60 80

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Columbus 6, San Jose 4

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.