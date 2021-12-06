NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Florida 24 17 4 3 37 93 67 14-1-0 3-3-3 4-0-2 Washington 25 15 4 6 36 88 62 8-1-4 7-3-2 6-1-0 Toronto 26 17 7 2 36 80 62 10-3-1 7-4-1 6-1-0 N.Y. Rangers 23 16 4 3 35 68 57 8-1-1 8-3-2 5-1-0 Tampa Bay 24 15 5 4 34 81 65 8-3-2 7-2-2 4-2-1 Carolina 23 16 6 1 33 75 52 7-3-0 9-3-1 3-2-0 Detroit 25 13 9 3 29 71 78 9-2-2 4-7-1 4-4-2 Pittsburgh 24 11 8 5 27 69 67 5-5-2 6-3-3 2-2-0 Columbus 23 13 10 0 26 76 75 9-3-0 4-7-0 2-5-0 Boston 21 12 8 1 25 61 56 7-4-1 5-4-0 6-3-1 New Jersey 22 9 9 4 22 65 76 6-4-2 3-5-2 3-1-2 Philadelphia 22 8 10 4 20 51 72 4-5-2 4-5-2 2-3-1 Buffalo 24 8 13 3 19 70 90 6-6-1 2-7-2 3-4-2 N.Y. Islanders 20 5 10 5 15 38 61 0-4-2 5-6-3 0-4-1 Montreal 26 6 17 3 15 59 93 4-8-1 2-9-2 2-4-1 Ottawa 22 6 15 1 13 57 86 4-8-0 2-7-1 1-3-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Minnesota 24 17 6 1 35 92 71 10-2-0 7-4-1 5-2-0 Calgary 25 15 5 5 35 81 51 4-2-3 11-3-2 2-3-1 Edmonton 23 16 7 0 32 86 70 9-2-0 7-5-0 7-2-0 Anaheim 25 13 8 4 30 84 74 9-4-2 4-4-2 6-1-2 Vegas 24 14 10 0 28 81 73 8-5-0 6-5-0 5-4-0 Winnipeg 24 12 8 4 28 74 68 9-3-1 3-5-3 3-2-2 St. Louis 24 12 8 4 28 80 70 7-3-1 5-5-3 4-3-2 Nashville 24 13 10 1 27 68 68 8-5-0 5-5-1 4-2-1 San Jose 25 13 11 1 27 66 68 5-4-1 8-7-0 1-0-0 Colorado 21 12 7 2 26 85 71 7-2-1 5-5-1 4-2-0 Dallas 21 12 7 2 26 60 58 8-2-1 4-5-1 3-2-1 Los Angeles 23 10 9 4 24 64 63 6-6-2 4-3-2 2-1-1 Seattle 24 9 13 2 20 72 84 6-6-0 3-7-2 1-5-0 Chicago 24 9 13 2 20 54 75 5-5-1 4-8-1 3-3-0 Vancouver 25 8 15 2 18 60 80 3-7-1 5-8-1 1-3-2 Arizona 24 5 17 2 12 43 89 2-7-1 3-10-1 2-6-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Columbus 6, San Jose 4

Tampa Bay 7, Philadelphia 1

Chicago 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO

Los Angeles 5, Edmonton 1

Winnipeg 6, Toronto 3

Vegas 3, Calgary 2

Monday's Games

Anaheim at Washington, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Columbus at Toronto, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

Carolina at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Florida at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Calgary at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Dallas at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Anaheim at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Nashville at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Boston at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Winnipeg at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Dallas at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Minnesota at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.