AHL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/12/06 23:09
All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Springfield 19 14 3 2 0 30 67 48
Hartford 18 12 4 2 0 26 61 45
Charlotte 21 10 9 2 0 22 64 62
Providence 17 8 5 3 1 20 46 46
Hershey 17 8 6 2 1 19 48 58
WB/Scranton 18 8 8 0 2 18 39 56
Bridgeport 22 7 12 1 2 17 55 69
Lehigh Valley 19 3 11 4 1 11 44 65
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Utica 18 16 1 1 0 33 66 33
Cleveland 19 9 5 2 3 23 58 59
Rochester 17 11 6 0 0 22 69 58
Toronto 17 9 6 1 1 20 53 59
Laval 20 9 9 2 0 20 68 72
Belleville 20 9 11 0 0 18 57 60
Syracuse 17 6 8 2 1 15 46 54
WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Chicago 20 14 4 1 1 30 62 45
Manitoba 20 13 6 1 0 27 65 48
Iowa 18 9 8 1 0 19 55 48
Grand Rapids 19 8 8 2 1 19 56 61
Rockford 18 8 8 1 1 18 49 62
Texas 18 7 8 2 1 17 54 59
Milwaukee 20 7 12 1 0 15 57 70
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Stockton 17 13 2 2 0 28 57 41
Ontario 17 12 4 0 1 25 68 51
Colorado 19 8 8 1 2 19 58 59
Henderson 16 8 6 1 1 18 47 48
Tucson 16 8 7 1 0 17 44 50
San Diego 17 8 8 1 0 17 48 52
Abbotsford 17 7 7 2 1 17 53 53
Bakersfield 15 6 6 1 2 15 41 46
San Jose 16 6 9 1 0 13 46 64

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday's Games

Charlotte 3, Bridgeport 2

Manitoba 2, Belleville 0

Chicago 4, Iowa 0

Laval 5, Toronto 1

Abbotsford 5, San Jose 2

WB/Scranton at Hershey, ppd

Utica at Providence, ppd

Monday's Games

Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Ontario at Bakersfield, 9:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Hershey at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Laval, 7:30 p.m.

Iowa at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago at Texas, 8 p.m.

